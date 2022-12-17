Lifestyle

Happy birthday, John Abraham! Revealing his secrets to ageless fitness

Happy birthday, John Abraham! Revealing his secrets to ageless fitness

Written by Anujj Trehaan Dec 17, 2022, 04:25 am 3 min read

John Abraham is an epitome of fitness at 50

The Dhoom villain turns 50 today! Think of the fittest actors in Bollywood and there's no way John Abraham wouldn't spring to your mind in a jiffy. After all, right from his days as a model to becoming an established actor, he has been the consistent heartthrob that he is! On his birthday, let's check out the secrets that keep him fit at 50!

The 'Dostana' actor works out six days a week

It is known that Abraham workouts six days a week. He usually focuses on his chest on Mondays, while Tuesdays are all about abs and back. On Wednesdays, he exercises to tone his abs and shoulders whereas he works on his biceps and triceps on Thursdays. Fridays are leg days, Saturdays are for abs, and Sundays are for rest and recovery.

Abraham loves to cycle and participate in sports

Apart from hitting the gym, Abraham takes extra care of his fit physique by indulging in activities including cycling, running, and jogging. In addition to this, he is a total sports freak who loves to burn some extra calories while playing outdoors. Despite his packed schedule on most days, the Jism dreamboat finds time to play football as often as he can.

India's former 'Sexiest Bachelor' advises people to get a check-up

During an interview, Abraham once revealed that in order to stay fit, he advises people to get a thorough body check-up. This can help one realize how much they can take their body for granted during a workout. Additionally, he also shared that it is important to not treat our body like an object that won't experience pain if we overdo exercise.

The 'Force' actor steers clear of smoking and drinking

Abraham lives an alcohol-free and nicotine-free lifestyle, which is why you will hardly find him attending Bollywood parties. He usually sleeps at 9:30 pm and wakes up at 4:30 am to indulge in his fitness regime as he feels more productive waking up early. During an interview, the Desi Boyz actor revealed he avoids sugar, citing that it is "more hazardous than smoking."

He kick-starts his day with a protein-dense meal

Abraham goes big on breakfast and prefers to savor lighter meals for both lunch and dinner. He kick-starts his morning with three-four egg whites or sweet potatoes and pairs them with black coffee or green tea. For lunch, he loves to eat dal, curd, roti, green vegetables, and chicken breast. His dinner includes a serving of fish, chicken, roti, and veggies.