5 delicious recipes using amaranth

These amaranth recipes are healthy and full of flavors

A gluten-free grain, amaranth is nutritious and packed with the goodness of micronutrients, fiber, and protein. A great addition to your diet, this ancient grain helps reduce inflammation, lowers cholesterol levels, and supports a healthy digestive system, while also promoting weight loss. This superfood also boosts your immune system and prevents premature graying of hair. Here are five delicious yet healthy recipes using amaranth.

Amaranth tikkis

Add amaranth to boiling water and stir well. Simmer for 20 minutes and season with sea salt and pepper. Saute garlic and onion in an oil-greased pan. Add zucchini and red bell pepper and stir-fry. Add garam masala, lemon zest, red chilis, black pepper, and amchoor and saute. Add this mixture to boiled amaranth and make patties. Coat in breadcrumbs and fry them. Enjoy!

Strawberry amaranth cupcakes

Sift together amaranth and wheat flour, baking powder, and salt. In another bowl, whisk together butter, sugar, eggs, and vanilla extract. Add the dry ingredients to the butter mixture and fold. Add chopped strawberries and milk and mix well. Pour into muffin cups and bake for 20 minutes. Beat together butter, icing sugar, strawberry compote, and milk, and pour this mixture on the cupcakes.

Almond and amaranth laddoo

This simple laddoo recipe made with three ingredients is a healthy snack option to binge on when you are having a sweet craving. It's filling and wholesome and will keep you full for a long time. You can even make it during festive occasions. Mix together popped amaranth seeds, melted jaggery, and almonds silvers. Make small firm balls from the mixture and serve.

Amaranth cookies

Combine together amaranth flour, baking powder, ginger, cardamom, salt, and cinnamon. Whisk together melted butter, sugar, and maple syrup in another bowl. Add carrots and stir well. Pour the wet ingredients into the dry ingredients and mix well. Add walnuts and raisins and stir well. Flatten the cookies and bake them for 12-15 minutes in a preheated oven. Let them cool and serve.

Amaranth kheer

Roast amaranth grains in a pan while stirring continuously and keep aside. Boil milk in a heavy bottom pan and simmer for six-seven minutes. Add roasted amaranth and stir well. Add milk powder and grated sweet petha, stir and simmer for two minutes. Add sliced cashews, almonds, raisins, crushed saffron, and cardamom powder and stir again. Garnish with more almonds and serve warm.