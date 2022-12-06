Lifestyle

Want to overcome obesity? Try these 5 yoga asanas

Written by Anujj Trehaan Dec 06, 2022, 05:10 am 2 min read

Get back in shape with these five yoga poses

Obesity is a 'big' problem. Among the host of benefits yoga offers is helping you lose those extra kilos. This, when combined with healthy eating, can help you shed excess fat naturally and keep you in shape. With that said, indulge in these five yoga asanas that can help you overcome obesity and safeguard you from its dire consequences.

Bhujangasana

Lie on the floor with your face down and place your hands next to your shoulders. Stretch your legs as much as possible, slowly inhale, and then lift your upper body. Ensure that your toes and pubis form a straight line and touch the floor. Hold this asana for about 20 to 30 seconds. Then exhale and return to the original position.

Dhanurasana

Lie on the floor and keep your face down. Now bend your knees and hold your feet with your hands. Inhale, lift your hands and feet along with your chest and shoulders. Stay in this position for 30 seconds. Once done, release and return to the original pose while exhaling. Doing this pose can strengthen your abs and help you lose fat.

Ustrasana

Kneel on the floor and keep your hips and thighs straight in one line. Place your hands on your buttocks, keep your fingers downward, and lean backward to form an arch. Then hold your heels bending backward, and stay in the position for at least 15 to 20 seconds. Ensure that you don't strain your neck while doing this asana.

Naukasana

Lie down on the floor facing the ceiling. Place your hands by your side, relax your shoulders, and keep your legs straight. Lift your hands and legs together, making a 45 degrees angle. Once your body forms a V-shape, hold the position for about 45 to 60 seconds and practice deep breathing throughout. This yoga asana strengthens your core and belly muscles.

Sethu bandha sarvangasana

Begin by lying down on the floor on your back. With your palms facing down, stretch your arms on the sides toward your feet. Press them down to lift your hips up. Tuck your chin and interlace your hands behind your back. As you breathe in and out, lift your hips higher and hold this position for 30 seconds. Slowly release and relax.