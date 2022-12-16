Lifestyle

5 famous winter dishes from North India

Written by Sneha Das Dec 16, 2022, 06:51 pm 3 min read

These winter dishes will keep your body warm and cozy

Winter is here and it is time to gorge on some delicious delicacies that will not only warm your body but also your soul. Winter dishes from North India are loaded with fresh leafy greens and ghee. From Punjab's sarson ka saag to Rajasthan's baajre ka raab, there are lots of options to explore. Here are five famous winter dishes from North India.

'Makki ki roti' and 'sarson ka saag' from Punjab

Made with cornmeal and healthy leafy greens, this traditional Punjabi dish will warm up your body. Full of nutrition, this dish is served with a dollop of white butter, onion slices, and jaggery. Makke ki roti is a flatbread made with yellow cornmeal or maize flour and carom seeds while sarson ka saag is prepared with mustard green and spices like garlic and ginger.

'Gond ke laddoo' from Haryana

Made with edible acacia gum extracted from the babool tree bark, jaggery, and coconut, gond ke laddoo is prepared in every household in Haryana during the winter months. Its nutritional properties and super-heaty effects combat winter chills and boost your immunity. It is also great for lactating mothers who just gave birth as gond aids faster recovery. These laddoos also help prevent constipation.

'Bajre ka raab' from Rajasthan

Prepared during the winter months in Rajasthan, baajre ka raab is a healthy and mildly sweet drink that is made with Indian millet flour, ghee, jaggery, carom seeds, and dried ginger. This porridge-like nourishing and healing drink keeps you warm and cozy in the chilly weather and helps boost your immunity. It also protects your body from winter ailments like cough and cold.

'Daulat ki chaat' from Delhi

Also called khimish or malai makhan, Daulat ki chaat is a foamy, rich and thick dish that has a melt-in-the-mouth texture and can instantly warm you up. Available between October and March, it is made by churning cream and milk together until it becomes a feathery froth. The dessert is loaded with khoya, dry fruits, and saffron and served in donas or kulhad.

'Matar ka nimona' from Uttar Pradesh

Popular in the state of Uttar Pradesh and some parts of Bihar, matar ka nimona, or green peas curry is a winter delight that is best enjoyed with rice or paratha. Packed with strong flavors, this vegan dish can be prepared in just 30 minutes, with fresh green peas, potatoes, onions, tomatoes, and flavorful spices like jeera, g, and garam masala.