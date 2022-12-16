Lifestyle

5 health benefits of chyawanprash - the magical health supplement

Written by Sneha Das Dec 16, 2022, 06:12 pm 3 min read

Chyawanprash has been used as a health supplement since ancient centuries

One of the most popular Ayurvedic health supplements during winter, chyawanprash is made with herbal ingredients and is rich in vitamin C and minerals that are great for your overall health. This magical concoction helps boost your immunity, enhance longevity, aid in digestion, and improve your memory and brain function. It also contains zero trans fat. Here are five health benefits of chyawanprash.

Ingredients in chyawanprash

Chyawanprash has a jam-like consistency and contains 12 powerful ingredients that offer rejuvenation and immunization properties. The 12 vital ingredients include neem, amlaki(amla), tulsi(holy basil), safed chandana(white sandalwood), elaichi (cardamom), ashwagandha, arjun, kesar (saffron), ghrita (ghee), shahad(honey), brahmi, and pippali(long pepper).

Boosts your immunity

Chyawanprash has been used as a health supplement since ancient times for increasing immunity. Packed with vitamin C and antioxidants, chyawanprash boosts your immune system and helps shield the body against microbes and bacterial and viral infections. It also contains anti-bacterial, anti-viral, and antifungal properties that help in preventing sore throat, cold and cough, fever, and other respiratory ailments.

Helps promote digestion

Loaded with adaptogenic properties and antacid properties, chyawanprash helps improve your digestive functions and prevents gastrointestinal disorders. It also contains anti-flatulent properties that prevent the formulation of gas in the alimentary canal, thereby reducing flatulence, bloating, and abdominal distension. The fiber in this concoction also smoothens your bowel movements and prevents constipation. It also ensures better absorption of nutrients in the stomach.

Great for your skin

Rich in antioxidant properties, chyawanprash helps protect your skin from oxidative radical damage that can be caused due to harmful UVA and UVB rays. This helps in reducing aging signs like spots, fine lines, dark circles, and wrinkles. It improves your skin's complexion and makes it appear young and radiant. This healthy formulation also contains anti-inflammatory properties that reduce acne, pimples, and skin infections.

Helps lose weight

The flavonoids in chyawanprash help you lose weight and stay healthy. The fiber and nutrients in it help tackle your hunger pangs and prevent overeating. It also reduces LDL accumulation in the body, improves the metabolism in your body, and helps you maintain a healthy weight. You can consume a teaspoon of chyawanprash daily with warm milk to promote faster weight loss.

Maintains your heart health

The presence of arjuna and ashwagandha helps maintain your heart health and prevents cardiovascular disorders. It also calms your mind which helps relax the cardiac system. This herbal supplement is highly recommended for patients suffering from palpitations and arrhythmias. Chyawanprash helps prevent lipid build-up, lowers cholesterol levels, and strengthens your heart muscles which prevents the risk of heart attacks and atherosclerosis.