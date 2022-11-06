Lifestyle

Happy birthday, Emma Stone! Know about her fitness secrets

Emma Stone is one of the most successful actors in Hollywood

One of the most successful actors in Hollywood, Emma Stone has given us some incredible movies like La La Land, Crazy Stupid Love, Easy A, and Battle of the Sexes. Stone is very particular about her fitness and diet routine, which is the key to her fit body. Here's revealing the actor's fitness and diet secrets on her 34th birthday.

Exercise Stone loves rock climbing

Stone works out with her personal trainer Armando Alarcon on a regular basis and practices a combination of exercises. Rock climbing is one of her favorite sports, which helped her get a slender physique. She practices it at New York City's Chelsea Piers. Stone also practices Pilates, but when she cannot exercise, she opts for slow jogging or running.

Transformation Stone's transformation for 'Battle of the Sexes'

For Battle of the Sexes, she worked out with trainer Jason Walsh to portray Billie Jean King, a former tennis player. She did two workouts daily. Her routine included a lot of basic strength moves like sled pulls and pushes, hip thrusts, push-ups, and pull-ups. She deadlifted 185 pounds, front squatted 100 pounds, did lunging with 70 pounds, and 100 pounds of single-leg squats.

Workout She does a lot of strength training exercises and yoga

Stone also does a lot of strength training exercises and yoga. She does two-three days of strength training weekly, and on the rest of the days, she practices yoga. She also takes a break day to avoid injury and heal her muscles. Stone tries to get plenty of sleep, drinks a lot of water, and gets soothing massages on a regular basis.

Diet Know about the 'Zombieland' actor's diet plan

Stone includes a lot of fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and lean protein in her diet routine. She stays away from sugar, sweets, and fast food and hates following fad diets. Her breakfast usually includes a protein shake. She also loves having Greek yogurt or low-sugar smoothies. Stone drinks around seven glasses of lemonade daily. She also cheats once a week to satisfy her cravings.