5 delicious pudding recipes you must try at home

These pudding recipes are delicious and easy to make

Nothing is more comforting than a warm and creamy bowl of pudding as dessert after a wholesome meal. Although usually made with milk, sugar, flour, eggs, and butter, you can make your regular pudding more interesting and flavorful by adding chocolate chips, caramel, fresh fruits, etc. Here are five delicious and easy pudding recipes that you can try at home.

Orange pudding

Mix together butter and sugar in a bowl. Add flour, orange zest, and orange juice and mix well. Add egg yolk, mix well and gradually add milk. Fold in egg whites and bake the batter in a preheated oven for 10 minutes. For the sauce, cook together butter, sugar, orange juice, honey, and kaffir lime. Pour this sauce over the pudding before serving.

Lemon pudding

Beat together egg yolks, lemon zest, butter, and lemon juice. Combine together flour, sugar, salt, and cinnamon. Add milk gradually to the yolk mixture and beat well. Beat the egg whites and gently fold them into the milk mixture. Pour into a baking dish, and place it into a pan filled with hot water in the oven. Bake for 45 minutes and serve.

Gooey chocolate pudding

Sieve together flour, baking powder, and cocoa powder. Add salt and granulated sugar and mix well. Add chocolate essence, butter, and milk and whisk well. Spread the batter in a greased pan. Whisk together brown sugar, cocoa powder, granulated sugar, and hot water. Pour this topping over the batter and bake for 45 minutes. Let it cool, garnish with whipped cream and serve warm.

Yogurt crunch pudding

Mix together cane sugar, breadcrumbs, a pinch of cinnamon, and butter in a bowl. Pour this dry mixture into a flat dish as the pudding base. Mix together hung yogurt, rose water, honey, chopped grapes, and chopped strawberries, and pour this mixture over the base. Garnish with crushed pistachios and pomegranate and let it set in the fridge. Serve cold.

Caramel pudding

Stir sugar in a pan until it melts, and pour the caramel syrup into a bowl. Add whole eggs, egg yolks, sugar, and vanilla extract and whisk well. Heat milk, add heavy cream, and whisk well. Strain the mixture into a glass jar with other ingredients and whisk together. Pour the pudding mix on top of the caramel syrup and steam for 25-30 minutes.