5 health benefits of mace you must know

Packed with several health benefits, mace has a sweet and mild flavor

Prepared from the aril surrounding the seed of the nutmeg plant, mace or javitri is a spice that is popular in India and other Asian countries. Loaded with vitamins A and C, iron, manganese, copper, calcium, and dietary fiber, mace has a mild and sweet flavor with a hint of cinnamon, citrus, pine, and black pepper. Here are five health benefits of mace.

Promotes your digestive system

Packed with high amounts of dietary fiber, mace gives relief from gastrointestinal problems like gas, bloating, and constipation. It helps regulate bowel movements and treats problems like flatulence, stomach spasms, diarrhea, peptic ulcer, and nausea. It also improves your digestion and increases your appetite. Mace also has antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties that detoxify your body and stimulates your digestive functions.

Relieves stress

This healthy spice acts as a stress buster and gives relief from depression, tension, and anxiety symptoms. Its anesthetic and anti-depressant properties eliminate mental exhaustion and make you feel calm and peaceful. It also increases your memory and concentration. Mace contains certain powerful substances that prevent insomnia problems and helps you sleep well. It also helps alter mood swings and makes you happy.

Boosts your skin health

Mace helps boost your blood circulation which makes your skin healthy and radiant from the inside. Mace contains mace lignan that shields your skin from the harmful UV rays of the sun and prevents pigmentation, pimples, and dark spots. It also has antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties that help prevent skin infections. You can mix together mace and honey and apply them to your skin.

Great for your dental health

Mace contains a colorless or pale yellow liquid compound called eugenol that gives relief from toothache and takes care of your dental health. Its antibacterial properties help treat bad breath or halitosis and give relief from gum problems. It keeps oral infections and cavities at bay while strengthening your teeth. Used in several kinds of toothpaste, mace is a natural remedy for bleeding gums.

Protects you from cold and cough

Mace helps to treat cold and cough symptoms and protects your body against viral attacks that can cause fever, and flu. Used to prepare vapor rubs and cough syrups, mace has antibacterial properties that give relief from the common cold and is also effective for patients suffering from asthma. It keeps your body protected against harmful diseases and also gives relief from joint-related pain.