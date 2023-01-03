Lifestyle

Adnan Sami reveals how he lost 130 kg without surgery

Adnan Sami reveals how he lost 130 kg without surgery

Written by Anujj Trehaan Jan 03, 2023, 05:14 pm 2 min read

The famous musician debunks theories revolving around his physical transformation

After much conjecture, the singer finally spills the beans. Among the most popular singers who made our 2000s better with his soulful voice, Adnan Sami took the internet by storm with his astounding physical transformation. While some guessed that he went under the knife, others believed that he followed a rigorous diet and exercise routine. The singer has finally unveiled the truth.

'There's a tremendous question mark on how I lost weight'

During an interview, the Lift Karadey singer shared that people have been quite curious to know how he lost so much weight in only a few months. "People thought, inhone surgery karvayi, liposuction karvaya (he got some surgery, he got liposuction)," he told The Indian Express. Debunking all theories, he reveals that he did not shed those extra kilos with any surgical interference.

He was 230 kg when he was given an ultimatum

During the same interview, the singer-composer shared, "I was 230 kgs and the doctor in London gave me an ultimatum." "He told me the way you are leading your life, I wouldn't be surprised if your parents find you dead in a hotel room in six months," he added. Following this, his father had a very emotional interaction with the singer.

"You've to bury me. I cannot bury you"

"I've been through everything that you had to endure. I've been with you through thick and thin," Sami quoted his father. "I've always held your hand and never asked you for anything. But I just have one request, you have to bury me. I cannot bury you, no father should bury his child," he added. After this, the musician "promised" to lose weight.

"I went to Texas and got myself a fantastic nutritionist"

Fully committed to the promise he made to his father, Sami revealed in the same interview "I went to Texas and got myself a fantastic nutritionist." "She then completely changed my lifestyle and told me I will have to stick to this lifestyle throughout my life," he shared further. Since then, he has been religiously following the prescribed diet to maintain his new physique.