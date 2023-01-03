Lifestyle

5 yoga poses to strengthen your nervous system

5 yoga poses to strengthen your nervous system

Written by Sneha Das Jan 03, 2023, 05:07 pm 3 min read

These yoga postures will help strengthen your nervous system

Yoga not only helps calm your mind but also stretches your muscles, reenergizes your body, and promotes weight loss. There are certain yoga postures that help stimulate your nervous system and strengthen its functions while eliminating stress and anxiety. This also helps prevent neurological symptoms like high blood pressure and shaky legs and hands. Here are five yoga poses to strengthen your nervous system.

Balasana or child's pose

This pose helps stimulate your nervous system, promote digestion and ease anxiety symptoms. Kneel on the floor, sit back on your heels and keep your back straight. Lower your chest toward your thighs while bringing your forehead to rest on the ground. Rest your hands by the side and hold the position for 20-30 seconds while concentrating on your breath. Rise up and relax.

Vrikshasana or the tree pose

This pose will strengthen your lower body and your nervous system. Stand straight and balance your right leg while slowly lifting your left leg. Bend your left leg at the knee and place it against the right thigh. Join your hands in front of your chest and lift your arms over your head. Hold for a few seconds and repeat on the other side.

Makarasana or the crocodile pose

This asana will relax your shoulders and spine and facilitate diaphragmatic breathing that is related to the nervous system. Lie flat on your stomach and fold your hands to lightly touch the opposite shoulder with your elbows touching the ground. Rest your chin on the upper arm and stretch out your legs. Breathe normally, hold for a few minutes and release slowly.

Savasana or corpse pose

This resting pose will help to calm down your nervous system and recover all the energy that you have burnt. It also helps ease stress and anxiety. Lie down on your back and relax your body. Place your hands by the sides with your palms facing upward. Close your eyes. Take deep breaths and hold this position for 10-15 minutes.

Adho mukha savasana or downward dog pose

Apart from stimulating your nervous system, this pose eliminates toxins from the body. Stand with your legs apart, bend forward balance touch the ground with your palms. Straighten your limbs, extend your hips upward and lower your head between your arms while pressing your heels on the floor. Breathe deeply and stretch your thighs, calves, shoulders, and arms. Hold for 10-15 seconds.