Smart technologies to give your home a facelift in 2023

Written by Rishabh Raj Jan 03, 2023, 04:01 pm 2 min read

The intersection of technology and design is causing an upheaval in the world of home decor. Smart homes are becoming increasingly popular among tech-savvy young people, and it is estimated that by 2023, global spending on Internet of Things (IoT) devices will reach $1.1 trillion. Here's a look at some smart home solutions that you can incorporate into your home in 2023.

Smart lighting system

Installing lights that can be operated through your phone has to be the most obvious smart home solution for 2023. You can change color and set the lumens according to your mood. A whole lighting system that can save energy and elevate the ambiance of your home with just a touch on your smartphone, is surely a trend to look forward to this year.

Smart security system

Imagine being able to keep a track of your home's security even when you are away. Isn't that satisfying? Smart security systems such as alarm systems and motion detectors can detect intruders. App-operated security cameras and door locks also allow you to control the opening and closing of the front door and interact with delivery agents from wherever you are.

Smart sensors

Smoke sensors or heat sensors can be life-saving during accidents or emergencies. They can send notifications on your phone and even alert emergency services when you are not keeping a check. Smart motion sensors can sense the presence of an individual and turn on and off your electric appliances when not in use, thereby, saving your energy bills.

Smart entertainment setup

Talking of home automation, how can we leave entertainment behind? Connect your IoT entertainment systems - the TV, speakers, or sound systems with voice-controlled devices like Google Home or Alexa. Now all you need to do is give commands to play your favorite music, movies, videos, and more. Alexa! Turn off the reader's device. Just kidding! Read on.

Household robots

This is the coolest invention on the list. You can program cleaning robots to assist you in cleaning floors, carpets, and spider webs. These intelligent cleaning robots can clean various types of flooring, including wood, tile, and carpet. They can also be programmed to do the jobs which you don't like doing such as maintaining the lawn area and watering plants in your garden.