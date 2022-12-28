Lifestyle

5 reasons why you should include plums in your diet

Plums are delicious and wholesome

No 'plum' intended! Plums belong to the same family as apricots, peaches, and nectarines, and are considered just as nutritional. They are available in different sizes, with colors of their flesh spanning from pink and yellow, to orange. Known for their sweet and sour taste, these delicious fruits add flavor to numerous salads and desserts. Let's check out some of their health benefits.

Ideal for weight loss

If you want to shed those extra kilos, including plums in your diet can be helpful. The University of Liverpool conducted a study featuring 100 overweight people, who were divided into two groups. One group ate prunes (a variety of plums) for 12 weeks and the other didn't. On average, those who consumed prunes lost 1.99 kg and an inch off their waistline.

May relieve constipation

Plums are loaded with fiber, mostly insoluble, which means it doesn't blend in water. They prevent constipation by adding bulk to your stool and speeding up waste removal from your digestive tract. Besides that, plum juice comprises sorbitol, a kind of sugar alcohol that acts as a natural laxative. As per a study, people who consumed 56gm of plums daily reported better bowel movements.

May help lower blood sugar levels

Despite harboring high amounts of carbs and sorbitol, plums do not cause a substantial rise in blood sugar levels. How? Well, they are also rich in adiponectin, which is a hormone that plays a major role in blood sugar regulation. The fiber in them slows down the body's carbs absorption rate, leading to a gradual rise in blood sugar instead of a sudden spike.

May promote bone health

Multiple pieces of research suggest that savoring plums daily may increase levels of certain hormones responsible to foster bone health. Additionally, these bundles of deliciousness have also prevented bone loss and have the ability to reverse bone loss in people who have suffered from one. What's more? Well, plums are also rich in vitamin K, phosphorus, potassium, and magnesium, which are some bone-protective nutrients.

May foster heart health

Plums have shown effectiveness in controlling blood pressure and cholesterol levels, which are two major factors of heart-related diseases. A study involving men diagnosed with high cholesterol showcased a drop in LDL after they consumed 12 prunes daily for eight weeks. Research attributes this to the high content of fiber, potassium, and antioxidants in plums that promote heart health.