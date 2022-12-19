Lifestyle

Debunking 5 myths about breakfast

There's so much advice floating around about when and what to have in your breakfast, it's easy for misinformation to sweep in. You must have heard that breakfast should be the heaviest meal of the day as your stomach stays empty for a long time before breakfast. However, it's a myth. Like this, we have debunked a few more breakfast myths for you here.

Myth: Skipping breakfast makes you feel light

Fact: This is far from the truth. Skipping breakfast can lead you to develop headaches and lower your blood sugar levels besides causing other health concerns. The longer you go without food in the morning the more likely you are to invite several health issues. Breakfast is an important meal of the day, so do not skip it and eat only healthy items.

Myth: Skipping breakfast is good for losing weight

Fact: This is a common myth. Though, its effectiveness differs from person to person, skipping breakfast slows your body's metabolism. Eating a healthy breakfast gives your body's metabolism a boost and helps you control your hunger throughout the day so that you avoid binge eating. Breakfast also kick-starts your bodily functions for the whole day and is good for your overall well-being.

Myth: It's okay to eat breakfast late

Fact: When you eat, your breakfast has a large impact on the rest of the day. So, you should eat within the first few hours of waking up. Eating early in the morning helps your body to restore glycogen and stabilize the levels of insulin. Breakfast, if not done early, can make you feel overly hungry, irritable, and fatigued throughout the day.

Myth: Breakfast should be the heaviest meal of the day

Fact: Many people believe that eating heavy during breakfast and descending down to dinner with the lightest meal of the day promotes calorie burning and weight loss. However, this is not true. Several pieces of research have shown that consuming the majority of one's calories in the morning doesn't help people with losing their weight any more than eating the same calories at night.

Myth: Don't eat protein and carbs together

Fact: Many believe that one shouldn't consume protein and carbohydrates together or else the body becomes too acidic. There is no scientific basis for this. Eating meals that contain a combination of nutrients is the best option. Your digestive system is capable of digesting any composition of the food you consume. In fact, protein and carbohydrates both raise metabolism and fat-burning rate.