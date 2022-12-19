Lifestyle

Here's how France, Mexico, Switzerland, Italy, and Spain celebrate Christmas

United by festival, divided by traditions. Christmas Day is just around the corner, and people worldwide have already begun the preparations for this grand celebration. While the history and significance of this "merry" festival remain the same, it's celebrated pretty differently in most countries. Here's how France, Mexico, Switzerland, Italy, and Spain celebrate Xmas in their own beautiful ways.

France

People in France decorate their homes with French cribs that have clay figures. They relish the main Christmas meal of their country, called Réveillon, on Christmas Eve/early Christmas morning after returning from the midnight church service. They follow a custom wherein Yule logs and candles are left burning all night with some food and drinks left out to welcome Mary and the baby Jesus.

Mexico

Christmas celebrations in Mexico commence from December 16 until 25 when kids perform 'posada' processions, which means inn or lodging. Two kids dress up as Mary and Joseph, who go to one house (posada) each night for nine consecutive days. The residents of these houses sing a song to welcome them and then recite prayers together and enjoy a feast.

Switzerland

In some villages of Switzerland, each house decorates an Advent window daily and throws a feast for the entire village. 'Trychle' is a popular tradition where people parade wearing cowbells and drums to scare evil spirits away. Another popular tradition is 'Urnäsch Silvesterkläuse' wherein people wear costumes, masks, and headdresses, and visit house to house singing and greeting people.

Italy

Italians put Neapolitan Nativity scenes at their home, traditionally on December 8, however, the figure of baby Jesus is only put on the night of December 24. Concurrently, they also decorate their Christmas tree at home on the former date. On Christmas Eve, people in Italy refrain from eating meat and only savor light seafood before they go for the Midnight Mass service.

Spain

After eating their main traditional Christmas meal which is usually seafood, and then attending the Midnight Mass, people in Spain take a stroll through the streets. They carry torches, play guitars, and beat drums while singing 'Esta noche es Noche-Buena, Y no Es noche de dormir' which means 'Tonight is the good night and it is not meant for sleeping!'