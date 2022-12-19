Lifestyle

Happy birthday, Jake Gyllenhaal! Revealing his inspiring transformation for 'Southpaw'

Happy birthday, Jake Gyllenhaal! Revealing his inspiring transformation for 'Southpaw'

Written by Anujj Trehaan Dec 19, 2022, 05:15 am 2 min read

The actor overcame all challenges to prep for his role

The Hollywood hunk turns 42 today! When it comes to the fittest Hollywood actors, there's no way one would miss out on Jake Gyllenhaal. After all, besides his commendable acting skills in Southpaw, the actor proved that he's a powerhouse of energy and chivalry. On his birthday, let's take a look at the extreme transformation that he underwent for his character, named Billy Hope.

Gyllenhaal did 12km of running, 2,000 sit-ups for 'Southpaw'

Gyllenhaal worked pretty hard for his role in Southpaw as Billy Hope as he trained exactly like how a boxer would prep themselves for a fight. As per reports, his workout routine was extremely strict, mainly focused on weights to help him gain some muscle mass. As per the actor himself, he ran 12km daily and did 2,,000 sit-ups, cardio, and core exercises.

He indulged in intense boxing exercises to look ripped

Gyllenhaal paired his workout routine with some insanely difficult boxing exercises to prepare himself for the role. His boxing workout included activities like speedball, footwork drills, focus pads, shadow boxing, etc. He even used to get punched in the face by real fighters, flip a 250lb tractor tire 20 times a day, and pound the same tire with a sledgehammer for three minutes continuously.

'The Guilty' actor's core routine included a variety of exercises

Gyllenhaal performed a host of exercises when it came to his core training. He did pull-ups, bicycle crunches, push-ups, dips, arm walk-outs, and one-leg/arm planks. Additionally, his workout also included barbell squats, jump rope, walking lunges, dumbbell shrugs, bench presses, and barbell deadlifts. He indulged in each of these exercises with a particular number of sets and repetitions.

The actor ate every few hours, savoring six-seven meals daily

To prepare for his role in the film, Gyllenhaal ate after every few hours, adding to six-seven meals a day. His breakfast usually contained an egg white omelet, rye bread, banana, and nuts. For lunch, he used to eat two chicken breasts and a huge serving of salad. His dinner included steak, steamed veggies, and couscous. Snacks were mainly fruits and nuts.