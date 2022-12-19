Lifestyle

5 health benefits of hazelnuts

Written by Sneha Das Dec 19, 2022, 01:15 am 2 min read

Hazelnuts are healthy nuts that come from the Corylus tree

A great addition to your daily diet, hazelnuts are packed with healthy fats and essential nutrients like protein, dietary fiber, minerals, and vitamin E. Also called filbert, these nuts come from the Corylus tree. Mostly eaten raw or roasted, hazelnuts have a sweet flavor and are usually cultivated in Italy, Spain, Turkey, and the United States. Here are five amazing health benefits of hazelnuts.

Great for your heart health

Packed with high amounts of antioxidants and healthy fats, hazelnuts help lower cholesterol levels in your body which reduces the risk of cardiovascular diseases like stroke and heart attack. The high amounts of oleic acid in them are also great for your heart health. The dietary fiber, antioxidants, potassium, fatty acids, and magnesium in these healthy nuts also help maintain your blood pressure.

Has anti-cancer properties

The antioxidants, minerals, and vitamins present in hazelnuts give them anti-cancer properties. They also protect your body against oxidative stress. According to the American Institute of Cancer Research, hazelnuts contain a category of antioxidants called proanthocyanidins and alpha-tocopherol that eliminates free radicals in the body, thereby protecting against cell damage and reducing the risk of cancer. Regular consumption reduces the risk of colon cancer.

Improves your skin texture

Known for its therapeutic properties, hazelnut oil is used in various skincare products. The high amounts of phenolic compounds like flavonoids and tannins in them improve your skin health and prevents several infections. According to research, these phenolic compounds help slow down skin aging and treat skin issues like sun damage, wrinkles, and acne. The vitamin E in them adds glow to your skin.

Reduces inflammation in the body

The antioxidant properties and monounsaturated fats in hazelnuts help reduce inflammation and oxidative stress in the body. This helps to reduce the risk of chronic diseases. According to a study, overweight and obese participants who consumed 60 grams of hazelnuts daily for 12 weeks experienced a reduction in inflammation. You must eat at least 40 grams of hazelnuts daily to reduce the inflammatory response.

Good for your hair

The vitamin E found in hazelnuts helps to prevent hair fall and promote hair growth in patients with alopecia. They also nourish your scalp and improve your hair texture, making it smooth, shiny, and healthy. Hazelnuts help produce collagen in the body, which strengthens your mane. They also contain protein, selenium, and zinc, which are great for your hair and scalp health.