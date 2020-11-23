On Sunday, G20 leaders announced that India will host the prestigious summit in 2023, a year later than what was decided earlier. India was supposed to host the summit in 2022. Last year, the Osaka declaration of the G20 Summit had announced, "We look forward to meeting again in Saudi Arabia in 2020, in Italy in 2021 and in India in 2022."

Details India is looking forward to hosting the summit

Sources in the know told PTI that New Delhi was looking forward to hosting the summit after Italy and Indonesia. "We thank Saudi Arabia for hosting a successful Riyadh Summit and its contribution to the G20 process. We look forward to our next meetings in Italy in 2021, Indonesia in 2022, India in 2023, and Brazil in 2024," read the declaration.

Definition Who all are the members of G20?

Founded in 1999, G20, is an international forum for the governments and central bank governors from 19 countries and the European Union (EU). The countries which are a part of the G20 are Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, the EU, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, South Korea, Turkey, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

Coronavirus Leaders discussed coronavirus, said all necessary steps were being taken

This year, the raging coronavirus pandemic cast a shadow on the G20 Summit — the event was held mostly virtually. The health crisis also remained the prime focus. The leaders claimed they were taking all necessary steps to mitigate the impact of the virus. "We are committed to leading the world in shaping a strong, sustainable, balanced and inclusive post-COVID-19 era," their declaration read.

Quote Coordinated global action needed now, more than ever: G20 leaders

"We, the G20 leaders stand united in our conviction that coordinated global action, solidarity, and multilateral cooperation are more necessary today than ever to overcome the current challenges and realize opportunities of the 21st century for all by empowering people, safeguarding the planet, and shaping new frontiers," they added.

Statement Meanwhile, PM Modi said India was exceeding Paris Agreement's targets

In his address, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke about the measures India has taken, with respect to climate change. He claimed the nation has exceeded the Paris Agreement targets. "We have made LED lights popular. This saves 38 million tons of Carbon dioxide emissions per year. Smoke-free kitchens have been provided to over 80 million households through our Ujjwala Scheme," he added.

Details India is moving toward a cleaner infrastructure: PM Modi