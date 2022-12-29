Lifestyle

5 pizza recipes you need to try

These pizza recipes are easy to prepare at home

One of the most loved Italian dishes worldwide, pizza is a round flat wheat-based dough topped with flavorful ingredients like tomatoes, jalapenos, olives, veggies, and lots of cheese. It is believed that the earliest pizza recipe was invented in the 16th century in Naples. Some classic pizza recipes are Margherita, Neapolitan, and Pepperoni. Here are five delicious pizza recipes to try.

Vegetable pizza

Topped with healthy veggies, this pizza recipe can be enjoyed on a movie night with your family. Cover a readymade pizza base thinly with tomato sauce. Sprinkle some oregano along with lots of grated cheddar cheese. Add some onions, mushrooms, and some green and red peppers. Bake the pizza for 10-15 minutes in a preheated oven until the cheese melts. Serve immediately.

Sweet potato pizza

Boil sweet potato and mash it well. Add ragi flour and salt, and knead this mixture into a firm dough. Divide the dough into halves and pat it into a thin crust on a baking tray lined with parchment paper. Sprinkle mixed herbs and chili flakes on the base. Add pizza sauce, onions, mushrooms, and basil leaves. Bake for 30 minutes and serve.

Paneer pizza

To make the pizza sauce, cook together tomato puree, ginger-garlic paste, sugar, salt, chili flakes, oregano, and basil leaves in olive oil. Spread this sauce on a readymade wheat flour base. Top the pizza with chopped onions, capsicum, tomatoes, olives, and mushrooms. Add grated paneer on top and bake for around 30 minutes. Garnish with some cheese and basil leaves. Serve hot.

Potato pizza

Boil potatoes, peel them, and mash them. Add salt and mix well. Make small flat pancakes from the potato mix for the base of your pizza. Add tomato puree to a bowl along with salt and mix well. Spread it over the pizza base. Add capsicum, onions, mushrooms, corn, and grated paneer. Sprinkle cheese, bake the pizza for 15 minutes, and serve hot.

Chicken pizza

Add boneless and skinless chicken breast pieces to an oil-greased pan and fry for 10 minutes. Add ginger and garlic, and mix well. Add pasta sauce, soy sauce, and chili powder, and mix again. Spread the mixture onto a readymade pizza base and sprinkle onion and grated cheddar cheese. Bake the pizza for 10 minutes until the cheese melts. Serve hot.