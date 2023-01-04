Lifestyle

5 healthy eating habits you should definitely adopt in 2023

Written by Anujj Trehaan Jan 04, 2023, 12:27 pm 3 min read

Transform your eating habits this year with these wholesome tips from a nutritionist

When it comes to food, there's no one-size-fits-all as everyone has a certain habit and routine around it. However, it is important to know we are on the right track, especially when we are eating to achieve our fitness goals. With that in mind, Aakash Bansal, a certified dietician, founder, and fitness expert at FormFit, shares five eating habits we must cultivate in 2023.

Eat food in its most natural state

In an era of refined, processed, and preservative-rich food, Bansal advises people to practice clean eating by consuming food in its most raw and natural form. "Food should look like it does in nature." he shares. "Include foods like whole grains, nuts, seeds, fruits, vegetables, dairy, etc. in your diet," he adds. "The healthiest food is usually one without a label," he concludes.

Cut down on sugar

Many health professionals including Bansal believe that sugar is a slow poison. "Sugar is not just the white refined sugar. It lurks in a lot of places under many names like high-fructose corn syrup, maltodextrin, dextrose, and sorbitol," he reveals. Hence, it's best to steer clear of sugar in order to stay fit. "Read labels and ensure you know all the ingredients," he suggests.

Chew slowly

"Not only does what you eat matter but also how you eat it," tells Bansal. "Digesting food is no easy task. Hence, eat with no distractions around you," he shares. "Chew your food well and avoid gulping down big chunks. Your body will better absorb the nutrients of your food if you chew it well and if you're in a relaxed state," he says.

Eat quality food

"Not only does the type of food you put in your mouth matter, but also the quality matters," reveals the fitness coach. "Eating seasonal, local ingredients has shown to have more nutritional value. The more you prefer nonseasonal foods, the more are your chances of being treated with chemicals or/and preservatives," shares Bansal with NewsBytes. Hence, aim to feed yourself quality stuff.

Steer clear of refined products as much as possible

Refined products may be easy to make, cheap, and delicious to taste, however, they do more harm than good. "Refined white products like bread, flour, pasta, and chips have been stripped off the outermost layer of the grain, which is where the good stuff is," shares Bansal. So when you consume them, they don't have anything than more calories to offer," he concludes.