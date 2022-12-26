Lifestyle

5 unknown health benefits of acai berries

These berries are packed with a lot of nutrition

Native to the Amazon region, acai berries are small dark purple-colored fruits that are packed with a lot of nutrition. These Brazilian superfruits have an earthy flavor and taste like a mix of unsweetened chocolate and blackberries. Acai berries are low in sugar and high in fat. Here are five health benefits of acai berries that you must know.

Great for your skin

Loaded with vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants, acai berries are great for your skin and are used in several cosmetic products. The antioxidants in them fight free radicals and delay signs of aging. They also treat hyperpigmentation, redness, and irritation and moisturize your skin. They reduce the growth of acne and prevent several skin diseases and conditions. Acai berries also soften and hydrate your lips.

Aids in weight loss

Packed with healthy nutrients, these pulpy berries stimulate weight loss and help you maintain a healthy weight. Acai berry supplements and pills have become highly popular these days and have offered successful results. The high content of fiber in acai also helps reduce your appetite and prevent hunger pangs associated with weight gain and overeating. These berries also help increase your metabolism.

Helps in digestion

The natural fiber and polyphenol antioxidants in acai berries boost your digestive functions improving the absorption of nutrients from food. It adds bulk to your stool and makes bowel movements regular, thereby preventing the risk of constipation and other indigestion issues. Used as a natural treatment for diarrhea, these healthy berries cleanse the system of toxins and strengthen your digestive health.

Increases your energy levels

A well-known supplement to boost energy, acai berries are highly effective in combating mental exhaustion and fatigue and increasing your stamina. They help in increasing blood circulation which promotes your energy levels. According to a 2015 study on elite athletes, acai berry extract prevented tiredness and lethargy and increased energy levels. The amino acids in them also help promote muscle performance.

Improves heart health

High in polyphenol antioxidants, acai berries help boost your heart health and keep cardiovascular diseases at bay. They also contain anthocyanins which eliminate free radicals in the body and prevent the risk of developing heart diseases like stroke, atherosclerosis, and heart attack. According to a study conducted in California, acai berries helped reduce cholesterol, blood sugar, and insulin in overweight individuals in 30 days.