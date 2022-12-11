Lifestyle

5 rose-flavored recipes you must try

Written by Sneha Das

These rose-flavored recipes are refreshing and sweet

Besides being pretty to look at, roses also have a unique taste and add a refreshing touch to recipes. Packed with a sweet flavor and an intoxicating scent, roses are used in various dishes, especially in Turkish and Middle Eastern cuisines. They also work as a great decorative garnish in salads, desserts, and other food platters. Here are five rose-flavored recipes you must know.

Rose phirni

Soak basmati rice in water for 30 minutes and pulse in a grinder. Simmer milk for 10 minutes, add the rice paste, whisk well and bring it to a boil. Then add sugar and mix. Divide it into two parts. Mix rose syrup in one part. Transfer to a bowl and slightly ripple both mixtures. Garnish with walnuts and rose petals, and refrigerate.

Rose and saffron rice

Packed with a delicate aroma and the mild flavor of roses, this rice dish makes for a wholesome lunch. Rinse rice in water. Heat some butter and fry the rice for a minute. Add water, salt, and saffron and stir well. Close the pot with a lid and cook for 15 minutes. Sprinkle rose water over the rice and mix. Garnish with rose petals.

Rose cashew barfi

A refreshing twist to the traditional barfi, this rose-flavored sweet is perfect to be served on any occasion. Melt white chocolate. Add roasted cashew nuts, dried rose petals, saffron, cardamom, camphor, and rose syrup, and mix well. Pour the mixture into molds, add more roasted cashew nuts and refrigerate for 10-15 minutes. Cut into diamond shapes and serve.

Rose pudding

Soak basmati rice in water for 15 minutes. Boil milk and keep it aside. Stir-fry the rice in a ghee-greased pan. Grind the rice into powder form. Add the rice powder to the pan, add milk, and cook for 10-15 minutes. Add fresh rose petals and rose water and simmer for four-five minutes. Add sugar, chopped pistachios, and gulkand and stir well. Serve chilled.

Rose pancakes

Mix some milk and vinegar. Combine flour, salt, baking powder, cardamom, and sugar in another bowl. Whisk an egg, rose water, and butter into the mixture. Add the wet ingredients to the dry ingredients and mix well. Pour the batter into a butter-greased pan and cook on both sides. Simmer together sugar, water, rose water, and saffron, and pour it over the pancakes.