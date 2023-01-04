Technology

#CES2023: Withings wants you to pee on its €500 gadget

#CES2023: Withings wants you to pee on its €500 gadget

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Jan 04, 2023, 01:22 pm 3 min read

Withings U-Scan is yet to get medical regulatory approval (Photo credit: Withings)

French consumer electronics brand Withings has introduced its U-Scan urine analyzer at CES 2023. The hands-free "urine lab" is meant for use at home and has to be stuck in the toilet. To use it, people have to pee on it directly. The device comprises two parts: a reader and replaceable cartridges. As of now, it monitors the user's metabolic and reproductive health.

Why does this story matter?

Urine tests are messy and the results are often delayed as a doctor has to interpret them for you. The U-Scan aims to remove this hurdle by making the process convenient.

Urine analysis reveals a lot of details about the body and is non-invasive, unlike blood tests. However, Withings' latest gadget is pending medical approval and there are also concerns about data privacy.

A brief look at the U-Scan

Users have to pee on the U-Scan's reader, while a cartridge is present inside. The device packs a thermal sensor that differentiates between pee and toilet water. Meanwhile, low-energy radars can find out the urinator by identifying the movement/distance of the urine stream. Once peeing is detected, the reader takes a small sample using a microfluidic circuit. On flushing, the gadget gets "cleaned."

U-Scan is automatically activated

There is no need to activate the U-Scan as it starts automatically. Its reader can be charged via a Type-C port, while the cartridges can be switched out. The gadget also comes with a cleansing agent and a pair of gloves.

What do the cartridges do?

Two types of cartridges are available: Cycle Sync and Nutri Balance. The former focuses on reproductive health by measuring hydration, luteinizing hormone (LH), and pH levels via urine concentration. LH tracking helps in estimating ovulation windows. Nutri Balance measures ketones and vitamin C, besides pH and hydration levels. Ketones indicate metabolic health, while vitamin C tracking can aid users in improving iron absorption.

How to see the test results?

Once you finish peeing on U-Scan and the tests are complete, the gadget sends the results to the Withings app on the user's smartphone via Wi-Fi. Based on the results, users get tips to improve their health on the app. The cartridges also rotate to the next test pod. Each one of them holds roughly 100 tests and lasts for about three months.

U-Scan: Pricing and availability

In Europe, the U-Scan urine analyzer carries a price tag of €499.95 (around Rs. 43,800). The device will go on sale there in the second quarter of 2023. Medical applications in the Old Continent are pending regulatory approval.