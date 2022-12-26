Lifestyle

5 turmeric-based drinks you must have during winter

These turmeric-based drinks will boost your immunity

Winter is here bringing along several viral infections like cough and cold, and the dreadful COVID-19 scare. This season serves as a reminder to strengthen immunity to protect ourselves from cold and bacterial infections. Turmeric is a great anti-bacterial spice to add to your daily diet now. Besides strengthening your immune system, it also keeps your body warm. Try these turmeric-based drinks this season.

Orange, turmeric, and vanilla yogurt smoothie

This healthy smoothie will not only keep you full for a long time but will also protect you against viral infections. The vitamin C in oranges will boost your immunity while the anti-microbial properties of turmeric will keep you warm. Blend together orange juice, walnuts, vanilla yogurt, honey, turmeric, vanilla extract, banana, and cinnamon until smooth. Pour into a glass and drink immediately.

Masala turmeric milk

Also called golden milk, turmeric milk has been used as an age-old remedy for treating viral infections. Packed with anti-inflammatory properties, this drink will develop your immunity, soothe your throat and enhance your overall health. Boil some milk and mix in turmeric powder, cinnamon powder, and freshly crushed black pepper. Let it infuse for 10 minutes. Add jaggery, mix well and serve lukewarm.

Haldi ajwain water

This concoction made of ajwain and turmeric will not only soothe digestive issues but also protect you from seasonal infections that are common during winter. This drink also increases your body's metabolism. Soak one teaspoon of ajwain in water overnight. Boil the water with raw turmeric the next morning. Strain the mixture and drink it on an empty stomach before breakfast.

Lemon turmeric tea

Packed with vitamin C, anti-bacterial, anti-microbial, and anti-inflammatory properties, lemon and turmeric tea detoxifies your body, protects you from harmful infections, and keeps your digestive tract healthy. Boil water with turmeric powder and stir it for five minutes. Add tea and simmer the mixture for two-three minutes. Strain the mixture, add honey and lemon juice and mix well. Serve hot.

Tulsi and haldi kadha

One of the most popular drinks to have during winter, kadha helps warm your body, promote gut health, and soothe your throat. Packed with medicinal properties, it also boosts your immunity. Boil some water. Add crushed tulsi leaves and ginger in it along with turmeric powder and let it simmer until the mixture is reduced to half. Add in some honey and serve warm.