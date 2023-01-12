Lifestyle

5 winter fruits that will help boost your immunity

Consuming these fruits during winter will protect you against viral infections

Winter brings with it a lot of seasonal infections including flu, cough, sore throat, and viral fever. That said, it's important to fuel your body with essential nutrients to boost your immunity and energy levels. Fruits can be a great addition to your diet as they will keep you healthy throughout the season. Here are five immunity-boosting winter fruits you should savor.

Oranges

One of the most loved winter fruits, oranges are loaded with Vitamin C, minerals, phytonutrients, and calcium that help boost your immunity. Apart from protecting you against seasonal infections, these juicy and citrusy fruits also aid in weight loss and prevent skin damage. They also help lower your cholesterol levels and enhance your gut health, thereby promoting smooth digestion and proper bowel movements.

Apples

An apple a day keeps a doctor away. Well, this age-old phrase stands true due to the extensive list of nutrients offered by apples. Packed with antioxidants and anti-inflammatory compounds, apples not only boost your immunity but also take care of your digestive system. High in pectin, apples naturally offer relief from diarrhea and constipation problems, which is why you should eat them regularly.

Figs

Loaded with Vitamin A, figs help your body produce new blood cells including white blood cells which in turn boost your immune system. It also contains potassium that helps your body maintain blood pressure, boost blood circulation, and prevent digestive disorders. The potassium in figs also protects against heart and kidney-related diseases. Its high mucilage content soothes irritated mucous membranes of the respiratory tract.

Pomegranate

The high amounts of Vitamin C and flavonoid antioxidants in pomegranate boost your immune system, promote digestive functions, prevent cancer, and reduce insulin resistance. Its antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties help decrease the duration of cold and cough by around 40%. According to studies, pomegranate extract can help block enzymes that are responsible to damage joints in people diagnosed with osteoarthritis.

Sweet lime

Rich in Vitamin C, zinc, copper, iron, potassium, and calcium, mosambi or sweet lime is low in fat and can provide you instant energy. Drinking mosambi juice regularly can help strengthen your immune system and protect you against several harmful infections that cause seasonal flu. It also strengthens your body's defense mechanism, boosts blood circulation, and improves your heart health.