Keep your lungs healthy with these easy-peasy yoga poses

Written by Anujj Trehaan Jan 11, 2023, 04:27 pm 2 min read

Wanting to keep your lungs healthy? You've arrived at the right place! Our life depends on our breathing and the latter depends on how strong our lungs are. And what's better than yoga to make sure that our lungs are free of toxins and function well all the time? On that note, here are five effective and easy yoga asanas that you can do.

Bhujangasana

Lie on the floor with your face down and place your hands next to your shoulders. Stretch your legs as much as possible, slowly inhale, and then lift your upper body. Ensure that your toes and pubis form a straight line and touch the floor. Hold this asana for about 20 to 30 seconds. Then exhale and return to the original position.

Matsyasana

Lie down and cross your legs together like in the lotus pose. Slowly lift up your upper body and form an arch. Your head should remain on the floor, with your hands touching your feet. Hold for 20 seconds and focus on your breathing. Once done, relax. It's a great yoga pose for strengthening your lungs as it stretches them and improves blood circulation.

Sukhasana

Sukhasana is an easy-peasy yoga pose that you can do anytime, anywhere! All you have to do is, sit cross-legged on the floor and ensure that the environment around you is silent. Close your eyes and deep breathe slowly for at least a minute. Extend it to another minute, if comfortable. This easy yoga pose helps you breathe better and keeps your lungs healthy.

Kapal Bhati Pranayama

Sit comfortably with your spine erect in a lotus pose. Place your palms upside down on your knees. Inhale through your nose and as you exhale, pull your belly and navel toward your spine. Exhale instantly through your nose and relax your belly. You can choose to keep your eyes closed and repeat this pose 10 times. This asana helps in building lung strength.

Dhanurasana

Lie on the floor and keep your face down. Bend your knees and hold your feet with your hands. Inhale, lift your hands and feet along with your chest and shoulders. Stay in this position for 30 seconds. Once done, release and return to the original pose while exhaling. Doing this asana can get your lungs rid of toxins and help you breathe better.