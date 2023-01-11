Lifestyle

5 reasons you should add ash gourd to your diet

Ash gourd offers a plethora of health benefits that you should know

Also called wax gourd, winter melon, Chinese watermelon, and white gourd, an ash gourd is a fruit that is often used as a veggie. It's used as a key ingredient in many food items including salads, curries, and stews. Loaded with medicinal properties that treat a host of diseases, this humble fruit is useful for diabetics. Here are five health benefits of ash gourd.

Aids in digestion

Ash gourd is mostly made of water, which makes it easy to digest. Additionally, it is rich in fiber, which keeps many gastrointestinal issues like bloating and constipation at bay. Speaking of its fiber content, this fruit is packed with soluble fiber that forms a gel-like substance in your gut. It then slows your digestion and keeps you full for a long time.

Boosts immunity

Ash gourd has a plethora of nutrients that help boost immunity. From fiber, protein, and calcium to various vitamins including C, B1, B2, and B3, there's something for everyone to enjoy. In addition to these nutrients, it is also blessed with the goodness of zinc, which enhances the body's metabolism and healing capacity. It also has antimicrobial and anti-inflammatory properties that keep you strong.

Promotes weight loss

If you are wanting to lose weight, adding ash gourd to your daily diet can do wonders for you. Low on calories and high on fiber, this refreshing fruit is an excellent and healthy solution to keep your sudden food cravings away. As it keeps you full, it even prevents unhealthy snacking and untimely hunger pangs, helping you shed a few extra kilos.

Increases energy

Ash gourd has a cooling nature, which relaxes your body and balances its temperature. The amount of Vitamin B2 present in this fruit is responsible to increase your energy levels. This makes it the perfect dose of nutrition for people down with anemia as it can keep them active, energetic, and away from lethargy.

Protects against diabetes

As it scores low on carbohydrates, ash gourd is safe for diabetics to consume at regular intervals. And that's not us saying this but various studies around the world. A study published in the Korean Journal of Nutrition back in 2003 suggests that ash gourd powder positively affects glucose, insulin, free fatty acid, cholesterol, and HDL-cholesterol levels, making it anti-diabetic in nature.