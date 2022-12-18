Lifestyle

Strengthen your bone health with these 5 yoga asanas

Make your bones stronger with these five effective yoga poses

Here's the perfect addition to your attempt to strengthen your bone health. Yoga is an ancient practice that has benefitted people around the world in innumerable ways. In addition to glowing skin, weight loss, better immunity, and flexibility, it has also helped people strengthen their bones and overcome related diseases. Here are five yoga asanas that you should do to improve your bone health.

​Virabhadrasana

Stand with your left leg back and its toes pointing outward. Raise your right arm forward and left arm backward. Ensure they are parallel. Bend your right knee until it's directly over your ankle. Balance your body, elongate your spine, broaden your chest, and focus on the fingers of your right arm. Maintain this pose for about one minute and then relax.

Trikonasana

Stand with your feet wide apart. Turn your right toes outward while your left toes face inward with a 45-degree angle. bending your back to the right, bring your right hand down to the floor. Extend the left arm toward the ceiling, just parallel to the right arm. Gaze up toward the ceiling and hold it for a minute. Repeat on the opposite side.

Vrikshasana

Stand straight and then slowly raise your right foot. Place its sole on your lower left leg or thigh. Bring both your arms up in the air and then bring them down toward your chest, joining your palms. Focus your gaze straight ahead or on the floor. You can hold this position for a minute and then repeat it with the other leg.

Setu Bandha Sarvangasana

Lie down on your back and bend your knees. Grab your right ankle with the right hand and the left one with the left hand. Pressing your head and shoulders on the ground, lift your lower body up in the air as much as you can. Engage with your leg muscles to lift your hips higher. Hold this pose for four to eight breaths.

Matsyendrasana

Sit with your back straight and your legs stretched. Bend your left leg and bring its heel beside the right hip. Now place your left arm over the left knees while your right hand rests behind you. Twist your waist, back, and shoulder toward the right and hold the pose with some gentle deep breaths for a short while. Repeat with the other leg.