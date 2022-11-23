Entertainment

Are 'HanuMan,' 'Adipurush' similar? Why is Prabhas-starrer getting bashed again?

Written by Aikantik Bag Nov 23, 2022, 01:31 pm 2 min read

Netizens are in awe of 'HanuMan's VFX

Prasanth Varma's Telugu superhero film HanuMan's teaser was released on Monday and the netizens are in awe of the VFX and CGI. Twitter flooded with memes and netizens started comparing it with Om Raut's high-budget magnum opus Adipurush. Varma aims to make a franchise out of his next directorial. Here is why and how the HanuMan teaser brought in fresh hatred for Adipurush.

Adipurush is one of the most anticipated films of 2023 and is based on Ramayana. The movie is expected to have a universal appeal among viewers across the country.

The recently released teaser was widely criticized, mostly for its shoddy VFX and portrayal of Ravana.

It's going to be interesting to see if the film can resurrect after receiving such heavy flak!

Varma directorial received widespread praise, often at 'Adipurush's cost

HanuMan's VFX was praised by the viewers. One of them wrote, "HanuMan teaser is 200% better than Adipurush." Many called it one of the best pan-Indian films of recent times. People lauded the director for the optimal usage of resources for producing such content on a low budget. Twitter was also filled with hilarious memes about Adipurush and its lead stars.

Fans compared 'HanuMan' with 'Adipurush'

One fan's reaction to 'HanuMan' teaser

what a beautiful teaser of #HanuMan . In the small budget and limited resources magical work done by @PrasanthVarma. The VFX and CGI is so much better than #Adipurush.The super hero movie related with load Hanuman ❤️✨.The teaser look fantastic.#HanuManTeaser .

Here's 'HanuMan' in a nutshell

The film stars Teja Sajja as the protagonist Hanumanthu, who is a modern-day avatar of Lord Hanuman. The over-the-top action scenes and bad guys flying through the air, make it visually gripping. Varalaxmi Sarath Kumar, Raj Deepak Shetty, and Amrita will be seen in key roles. The background score is at par with the visuals. The release date is not announced yet.

All we know about 'Adipurush'

Adipurush stars Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan, Kriti Sanon, and Sunny Singh in pivotal roles. This Raut directorial had anticipation among the viewers after Tanhaji. The teaser showed it as a modern-day retelling of Ramayana and their target group is the youth. It received massive flak which led the makers to postpone the film's release to June 16, 2023.