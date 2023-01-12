Lifestyle

Maintain your live health with these 5 effective yoga poses

Written by Anujj Trehaan Jan 12, 2023

Try these easy-peasy yoga poses to keep your liver healthy and strong

Let's 'liverage' the benefits of yoga. The liver is an important organ in the human body that is responsible for activating certain enzymes and maintaining blood flow. However, due to multiple lifestyle issues, one can experience fatty liver which can damage the body by leaps and bounds. With these five below-mentioned yoga poses, you can maintain your liver health. Check them out!

Kapal Bhati Pranayama

Begin by sitting comfortably in a lotus position and with your spine erect. Place your palms upside down on your knees. Inhale through your nose and as you exhale, pull your belly and navel toward your spine. Exhale instantly through your nose and relax your belly. Repeat this pose at least 10 times and keep your eyes closed throughout.

Padmasana

Sit with your legs folded. Your right foot should be on your left thigh and your left foot on the right thigh. Heels should face upward. With your spine straight and palms facing upward as they rest on your knees, close your eyes and indulge in deep breathing. Stay in this pose for at least five minutes as you focus on your breath.

Dhanurasana

Lie on your mat and keep your face down. Bend your knees and hold your feet with your hands. As you inhale, lift your hands and feet along with your chest and shoulders. Stay in this position for 30 seconds and then return to the original pose while exhaling. Doing this asana can strengthen and stimulate your liver to convert stored fat into energy.

Bhujangasana

Lie on your yoga mat with your face down. Place your hands next to your shoulders and stretch your legs as much as you can. Slowly inhale and then lift your upper body. Ensure that your toes and pubis form a straight line and touch the floor. Hold this asana for about 20-30 seconds. Exhale and return to the original position once done.

Mandukasana

Begin by kneeling on the floor and keeping your knees apart. Now place your hands on your belly button and take a deep breath. Exhale and then bend forward. Hold this pose for about 20 seconds and it's done! Doing this yoga pose can help you feel respite from fatty liver and pain around the liver area. It also improves blood circulation.