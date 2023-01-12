Lifestyle

Make these 5 homemade and natural anti-dandruff shampoos at home

Make these 5 homemade and natural anti-dandruff shampoos at home

Written by Sneha Das Jan 12, 2023, 11:50 am 2 min read

These homemade shampoos are made with natural ingredients and suit all hair types

Winter brings along a lot of hair problems and the most annoying of them is dandruff that just refuses to go away. The scalp becomes dry in this season, causing itchiness and cracked skin with dead skin cells that are pushed out in the form of white flakes. Instead of buying hair products made using harmful chemicals, try these homemade and natural anti-dandruff shampoos.

Cucumber and lime shampoo

This natural shampoo is mild and soothing. It is loaded with astringent and anti-inflammatory properties that soothe redness, scalp irritation, itching, and dryness, thereby keeping dandruff at bay. Blend chopped cucumber into a fine paste and strain using a muslin cloth. Add lime juice and mix well. Apply this to your scalp, massage well, and wash off with normal water after 15 minutes.

Egg yolk and coconut milk shampoo

Featuring protein, fatty acids, zinc, folate, vitamins D and B12, and egg yolk, this shampoo keeps your scalp hydrated and moisturized. It also eliminates dandruff flakes effectively as coconut milk softens and smoothes your mane. Mix egg yolk with water and then add coconut milk and aloe vera gel. Mix well and massage your scalp with this mixture. Rinse after five minutes.

Shikakai and reetha shampoo

This homemade shampoo not only reduces dandruff but also gives you soft, shiny, bouncy, healthy, and conditioned hair. It also soothes itchy and flaky scalp without stripping off the natural oils. Boil together shikakai, reetha, fenugreek seeds, and water for 10-12 minutes. Leave it to steep until it cools down. Strain the liquid and massage on wet hair. Rinse off after four-five minutes.

Carrot and maple syrup shampoo

Packed with antifungal properties, this natural shampoo helps in hair growth, nourishes your mane, and prevents dandruff. It also makes your hair lively, smooth, and glossy. Mix together castor oil, carrot seed essential oil, maple syrup, and castile soap until smooth. Apply this mixture all over your hair and let it sit for a few minutes. Wash off with normal water.

Honey and aloe vera gel shampoo

Honey has healing compounds that help reduce dandruff and balance the pH levels of your scalp. Known for its humectant properties, it also moisturizes your hair and makes it shiny, soft, and frizz-free. Mix together honey, aloe vera gel, and peppermint essential oil. Massage this mixture on wet hair for a minute. Rinse with normal water to enjoy smooth and healthy hair.