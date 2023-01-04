Lifestyle

5 types of thermal waters and their benefits

Packed with minerals, antioxidants, trace elements, and curative and therapeutic properties, thermal water is sourced from natural springs and helps hydrate your skin, balance the microbiome and reverse UV damage. It shields you from inflammatory skin conditions like psoriasis or eczema. Thermal water is also good for your scalp and helps strengthen your hair. Here are five types of thermal waters and their benefits.

Sulfate water

Used to treat various upper and lower respiratory infections and chronic inflammation, sulfate water is great for your body and helps improve the health of your skin, tendons, and ligaments. It also gives relief from symptoms related to digestive, liver, and gastrointestinal disorders. Besides drinking it, you can also directly apply it to your body in the form of thermal mud.

Bicarbonated water

Loaded with purifying properties, bicarbonated water helps promote digestion and detoxification in the liver. It also offers temporary relief from heartburn or indigestion. According to research, bicarbonated water helps reduce muscle fatigue during athletic training. It also whitens your teeth and helps freshen your breath. It helps regulate your body's pH levels and improves your hormone balance and nutrient absorption.

Sodium chloride water

These waters contain chlorine and sodium that help treat vascular, joint, and rheumatic disorders. It helps replenish lost salt and water in your body which can happen due to certain conditions like low salt syndrome or hyponatremia. It also prevents heat cramps caused by too much sweating. Its therapeutic properties will also take care of your hair and scalp.

Radioactive water

Radioactive water is good for your immune system and helps lower your blood pressure. These waters are not at all harmful as the minerals and rocks they pass through have radioactivity of natural origin. Radioactive water baths are also recommended for pregnant women or people with radiation illness or leukemia. These waters also help treat urological, cardiovascular, and gynecological problems in the body.

Bromine-iodine salt water

Rich in sodium chloride, iodine, and bromine, this type of thermal water gives relief from dermatological, osteoarticular, and gynecological problems. Loaded with antibacterial properties, bathing in this water helps suppress inflammation, reduces pain, balances heart rate, normalizes blood pressure, improves the function of the thyroid gland, and promotes blood circulation. It also keeps you hydrated and reduces blood clotting.