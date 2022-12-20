Lifestyle

Here are the top 5 health benefits of sprinting

Here are the top 5 health benefits of sprinting

Written by Anujj Trehaan Dec 20, 2022, 03:00 pm 2 min read

From heart to mind, sprinting has multiple benefits

Sprinting is among the most popular outdoor exercises that are not only enjoyable but also healthy to indulge in. It helps burn calories, build muscle mass, and offer improvements in cardiovascular health. Sprinting may be confused with running, however, the two are different as the former is more intense and high-paced. Here are five health benefits of sprinting that you should know.

Promotes heart health

Sprinting is a great cardiovascular exercise and has multiple health and performance benefits. It helps you attain a lower heart rate at rest, improves blood circulation in the body, and stabilizes blood pressure, all of which if not maintained can cause serious heart-related diseases. The fast-twitch muscles (type II muscles) that you build during sprinting can help in improving your heart function.

Improves mental state

Sprinting helps improve your mental state. How? Well, when you indulge in it, your body releases endorphins. For the uninitiated, endorphins are the chemicals that counteract pain and stress and help you experience positive feelings. With that said, sprinting can keep your stress at bay, reduce anxiety, and even decrease your incidence of depression. It calms your mind and helps you stay focused.

Improves metabolism

Sprinting is known to burn more calories than running or jogging. In fact, researchers reveal that sprinting increases the rate of energy burn, which continues to be so even after a person finishes exercising! In addition to this, it also helps you burn extra fat, boosting your metabolism and keeping you in shape. You can practice sprinting as a part of a HIIT workout.

Improve glucose control

Sprinting can help you deplete glycogen stores in muscles, ensuring you don't have too much insulin in your body. To think that insulin is good for the body is not wrong, however, too much insulin can lead to excess fat that gets stored inside the body. This can create and foster insulin resistance, making it difficult for a person to lose weight.

Preserves muscle mass

The human body has type l and type ll muscle fibers. While the former is slow-twitch and is used during running or cardio exercises, the latter is what you use during sprinting. And as per the American Council on Exercise, it's the type ll muscle fiber that tones your legs and preserves lean muscle mass. Hence, sprinting can help you build more muscle mass.