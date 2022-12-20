Lifestyle

Try these 5 comforting stew recipes for winter

Written by Sneha Das Dec 20, 2022, 11:59 am 2 min read

These stew recipes are warm, light, and comforting

Winter calls for comfort food to soothe your mind and give you some much-needed warmth in this chilling weather. A well-made classic light stew is wholesome and nutritious, keeping you full and refreshed throughout the day. It can be made with crunchy veggies, meat, or seafood. Here are five stew recipes that you need to try this season. Check them out!

Kerala vegetable stew

Saute cardamom, cloves, and cinnamon in an oil-greased pan for a few seconds. Add ginger, sliced onions, and green chilies, and saute for two minutes. Add curry leaves, chopped potatoes, cauliflower, French beans, carrots, water, and salt. Mix well. Cover and cook for about 15 minutes. Once done, add some coconut milk and simmer for one minute. Serve hot with some steamed rice.

Broccoli stew

Made with the goodness of broccoli, this healthy stew is the perfect winter dinner. Saute slit green chilly, cinnamon stick, cardamom, curry leaves, and sliced onions in an oil-greased pan. Add little water and coconut milk, and mix well. Add broccoli florets and stir well. Add the rest of the coconut milk and stir again. Garnish with curry leaves and serve.

Black chana stew

Wash and soak some beans, drain them, and then cook with salt. Keep the drained water aside. Pound together ginger, garlic, green chilies, salt, lemon grass, and lime leaves in a mortar. Fry onions, zucchini, eggplant, and bottle gourd in oil. Now add cooked black chana and pounded paste. Saute well. Add harissa paste, beans liquor, salt, pepper, and coconut milk. Mix and serve.

Potato stew

Saute onions, curry leaves, ginger, bay leaf, green chili, cloves, and crushed peppercorns in a coconut oil-greased pan. Add chopped baby potatoes and mix well. Add water and salt and stir well. Cover and cook the mixture for about 10 minutes. Add coconut milk and cook for two minutes. Garnish with some chopped curry leaves. Serve hot with cumin rice or dosa.

Chicken stew

Lightly crush whole spices like cardamom, cinnamon, peppercorns, and cloves, add them to a butter-greased pressure cooker, and saute well. Add chicken pieces and stir well for three-four minutes. Add chopped onions, potatoes, carrots, raw papaya, and string beans, and stir again. Add hot water and salt. Once done, cover and pressure cook. Add milk, salt, and pepper, and cook well. Serve hot.