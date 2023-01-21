Entertainment

Parineeti Chopra is now 'master scuba diver'; shares update

Parineeti Chopra is now a master scuba diver!

Actor Parineeti Chopra took to social media on Saturday to share an exciting update with fans. She has revealed that she has realized her dream of becoming a master scuba diver after nine years of rigorous training. Chopra also shared a video about her achievement, which featured her training moments, too. Fans showered love and lauded Chopra's dedication which helped her achieve this feat.

Her journey of becoming master scuba diver

In the video shared online, Chopra revealed her journey from being a hobbyist to becoming a master scuba diver. She said, "Taking time out from hectic schedules, undergoing rigorous training and rescue sessions, and going on countless dives... I wanted to do it all." Chopra called it a surreal feeling and recalled how her training over the years has paid off.

Chopra thanked her instructors

Chopra further thanked her instructors who helped her achieve this feat. She wrote, "I'm truly honored and cannot thank @paditv enough for their constant support, training and help in my journey! You are like family now." "Also, thank you Anees and Shameen Adenwala for teaching me everything I know. You are my dive parents forever! @scubanees @shameenadenwala. Cannot wait to go diving again."

Take a look at the video Parineeti Chopra shared

I'm now a MASTER SCUBA DIVER!!! 🥳🫶🏻



It is an absolutely surreal feeling! My dream of 9 years has finally come true... All those years of focus, rescue training and hard work have paid off! pic.twitter.com/uKrzJYr0fa — Parineeti Chopra (@ParineetiChopra) January 21, 2023

Fans react to her new achievement

Chopra's fans loved their favorite actor's feat and congratulated her. Proud fans also showered love and best wishes in the comments section. A user wrote, "Wow.. finally some Bollywood star who's creative as well," whereas another said Chopra was multi-dimensional.

Other Bollywood adventure junkies

Besides Chopra, there are several Bollywood stars who are into adventure sports. Zoya Akhtar once revealed Hrithik Roshan is a certified deep sea diver, whereas her brother Farhan Akhtar is a certified skydiver. John Abraham is a certified superbiker and has a great collection of bikes, too, and performs stunts as well. Lisa Haydon loves surfing whereas Gul Panag holds a private pilot license.

On the work front

On the work front, Chopra was last seen in Sooraj Barjatya's adventure drama Uunchai, co-starring Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, and Boman Irani, among others. The actor will next be seen in Imtiaz Ali's Chamkila with Diljit Dosanjh.