Kangana Ranaut says 'Emergency' is 'musical drama' with 'longest-ever song'

Written by Aikantik Bag Jan 07, 2023, 09:19 pm 3 min read

Actor Kangana Ranaut has shared new details about her upcoming directorial, Emergency, which will revolve around the life of India's first woman Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and the 1975-77 Emergency in the country. Ranaut, who will be essaying the lead role of Gandhi, revealed recently the film would be a musical drama. Earlier, she also donned the role of politician J Jayalalithaa in Thalaivii.

Ranaut has always been in the limelight, mostly for her political opinions and fiery takes on various issues. The actor is known not to mince her words and for openly calling out nepotism in Bollywood.

She has donned several notable roles in the past. Ranaut's upcoming film Emergency is in buzz after her performance as former Tamil Nadu CM J Jayalalithaa in Thalaivii.

Here's what Ranaut posted abiut 'Emergency'

Ranaut took to Instagram Stories recently and posted a photo from the sets of Emergency, which also featured choreographer Kruti M. She shared that the film will have five songs and also teased about it having the "longest song ever" with a duration of more than 10 minutes. She also praised music composer-actor-filmmaker GV Prakash Kumar, who reposted her Instagram Story and thanked her.

Ranaut's post on Instagram

The Queen actor captioned the photo from Emergency as, "It's a musical drama. I don't know why people don't expect songs in Emergency... I love music, I might just have the longest song ever above 10 minutes... For interval block... And great music [Kumar]."

On reports of 'Emergency' being shot inside Parliament

Recently, reports suggested that Ranaut had sought permission to shoot Emergency inside Lok Sabha Secretariat. The request was reportedly declined as only Doordarshan and Sansad TV are allowed to shoot inside the Parliament premises. The Manikarnika actor, however, refuted the reports, calling them "fake news." Emergency has been in the buzz since its announcement, and her first look was well-accepted by viewers, too.

More about the upcoming film

Ranaut started filming Emergency back in June 2022. Recently, the team wrapped up the Assam schedule and shared some BTS photos too. This period drama will also mark her first solo directorial. The star cast includes Anupam Kher, Milind Soman, Mahima Chaudhry, Satish Kaushik, and Shreyas Talpade. The film is bankrolled by Ranaut and Renu Pitti. The venture is slated to release in 2023.

Look at Ranaut's future projects

Ranaut has an interesting lineup of films. She will be seen in Chandramukhi 2, a sequel to Rajinikanth's 2005 Tamil blockbuster. She also has Tejas, where she will be donning the role of an Indian Air Force pilot. Reportedly, Ranaut also has Pradeep Sarkar-directed biopic on legendary theater artist Noti Binodini. She is also producing Tiku Weds Sheru, starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur.