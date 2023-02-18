Entertainment

Adarsh Gourav, Radhika Kolgaonkar dating for 4 years: Report

Adarsh Gourav, Radhika Kolgaonkar dating for 4 years: Report

Written by Aikantik Bag Feb 18, 2023, 11:42 pm 1 min read

Adarsh Gourav reportedly dating Mumbai-based graphic designer Radhika Kolgaonkar

Actor Adarsh Gourav awed the viewers with his performance in The White Tiger in 2021. He is known for his adept hold on his characters and has been creating his niche with every passing day. While Gourav usually doesn't discuss his personal life openly, reports say he is dating Mumbai-based graphic designer Radhika Kolgaonkar. The duo has been together for four years now.

'Gourav is not media friendly'

Reportedly, Gourav and Kolgaonkar often feature on each other's social media posts but have not spoken about their relationship in public. A source close to them told Hindustan Times, "Adarsh doesn't like to talk about his personal life. He is not very media-friendly and doesn't want the focus to revolve around his personal life. He is okay with admitting it, he never denies it."

Future projects of Gourav

Gourav's breakout role in The White Tiger earned him a BAFTA nomination for his performance. Not many know but he started his career with Karan Johar-directed My Name is Khan (2010) where he played the role of young Rizwan Khan. His other works include Hostel Daze and Mom, among others. The actor currently has Kho Gaye Hum Kahan and Extrapolations in his kitty.