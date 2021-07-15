'Hostel Daze' Season-2 trailer: Freshers-turned-seniors are back with extra laughter

Written by Sushmita Sen Twitter Last updated on Jul 15, 2021, 10:03 pm

Comedy series Hostel Daze is set to return with its second season on July 23. Its trailer has been released and fans can't keep calm as they've been waiting for the second season for two years. The first season premiered in 2019. Set to stream on Prime Video, the upcoming season will show The White Tiger actor Adarsh Gourav and his gang as seniors.

Description

Season 2 is about senior students' journey in engineering college

Hostel Daze S02 is set around ragging, discipline, and crushes. Now, the S01 freshers have been promoted to the second year, which means it's their turn to take a dig at the new batch. While their shenanigans get caught, school authorities are seen interrogating the seniors—who are pro-liars. The trailer also shows Ankit and Akanksha trying to take their relationship to the next level.

Elements

New and old elements seen in the trailer

Ragging was one of the main elements in S01, but in the next, makers have shown that funny or serious, such practices should not be encouraged. Then, we can see new romantic relationships budding in the trailer, however, one dialogue remains the same, "Yeh batch hi bekaar aaya hai, yaar! (This batch is the worst, mate)." Time will tell which season is more impressive.

Popularity

Season one was a hit, its current IMDb-rating is 8.6

Hostel Daze season 1 had garnered immense appreciation in 2019 and is still one of The Viral Fever aka TVF's hit projects. The five episode-show was a funny take on the life of engineering students in their first year, including plenty of drama and entertainment. The first season is available on Amazon Prime Video. Moreover, the series has a rating of 8.6 on IMDb.

Quote

'Hostel Daze' chronicles the chaos, friendships, struggles of hostelers

Talking about the second season, Vijay Koshy, President at TVF, said in a statement, "Hostel Daze chronicles the chaos, the friendships, the struggles that encapsulate the life of every hosteler in India through some genuine characters, who most of us have encountered in our lives."

Cast

Ahsaas Channa, Nikhil Vijay reprise their roles in S02

Looking at the trailer, the second season of Hostel Daze looks promising. Apart from Gourav, it also features YouTube stars like Ahsaas Channa and Nikhil Vijay who will reprise their roles as Akanksha and Jhantoo. Other actors include Ayushi Gupta, Luv Vispute, and Shubham Gaur. The second season is directed by Amir Musanna and Sangram Naiksatam, created by TVF, and produced by Arunabh Kumar.