Entertainment

ZEE5 web series 'Taj: Divided By Blood' trailer out

ZEE5 web series 'Taj: Divided By Blood' trailer out

Written by Aikantik Bag Feb 18, 2023, 11:24 pm 1 min read

The trailer of ZEE5 original series Taj: Divided By Blood was released on Saturday. Focusing on the Mughal dynasty, it reportedly revolves around Akbar's quest for a worthy successor. The cast includes Naseeruddin Shah (Akbar), Dharmendra (Salim Chisti), Aditi Rao Hydari (Anarkali), Zarina Wahab (Queen Salima), Sauraseni Maitra (Mehr-un-Nissa), and Rahul Bose (Mirza Hakim), among others. The web series will premiere on March 3.

Cast and crew of upcoming web series

The upcoming period drama series is directed by Ron Scalpello, Ajay Singh, Vibhu Puri, and Prashant Singh. It marks the on-screen collaboration of Shah-Dharmendra after 31 years. The trailer promises an untold drama of the Mughal dynasty. The music is composed by Ian Arber, and the series is shot by Simon Temple and Tejal Shetye. It is bankrolled by Abhimanyu Singh and Roopali Singh.

Take a look at the trailer

‘TAJ: DIVIDED BY BLOOD’ TRAILER OUT NOW… Starring #NaseeruddinShah and #AditiRaoHydari, @ZEE5India’s magnum opus show is set to launch on 3 March 2023... Also features #Dharmendra as Salim Chishti. #TAJonZEE5https://t.co/EeRmuVdfut — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 18, 2023