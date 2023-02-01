Entertainment

Samantha Ruth Prabhu begins filming for 'Citadel' with Varun Dhawan

'Citadel' India will star actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Varun Dhawan in the lead roles

The much-awaited Indian adaptation of Citadel, starring Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Varun Dhawan has finally gone on floors. The announcement was made by Prabhu on Wednesday as she shared a post on Instagram. The Indian installment is a part of the Citadel universe and is being helmed by The Family Man makers, Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK, popularly known as Raj & DK.

The espionage series led by Prabhu and Varun Dhawan is backed by the Russo Brothers, best known for directing Marvel films such as Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.

According to reports, the filming of Citadel India is presently underway in Mumbai. The spy series will be released on Amazon Prime Video. It's the first project of Dhawan and Prabhu together.

Prabhu looks sassy in the announcement post

In the Instagram post shared by Prabhu, the Shaakuntalam actor is seen wearing a leather jacket paired with black denim. She accessorized the look with a pair of aviators, dropping some major spy vibes. "The mission is on. We have started rolling for the Indian installment of Citadel," wrote Prabhu in the caption of the post she put up.

Prabhu to reunite with Raj & DK for 'Citadel'

The upcoming web series is the second collaboration between Prabhu and Raj & DK. The actor was previously seen in the director duo's The Family Man 2, co-starring Manoj Bajpayee, Priyamani, and Sharib Hashmi. The series marked Prabhu's OTT as well as her Hindi debut. Meanwhile, with Citadel, Dhawan is all set to step into the dynamic OTT world.

More on Prabhu's work front

The Majili actor, who was last seen in Hari Harish's Telugu action-thriller Yashoda, is gearing up for her next release, Shaakuntalam. Slated for a theatrical release on February 17, the movie is going to be a pan-India project. She will also be seen opposite actor Vijay Deverakonda in Kushi, the shooting of which was mostly done in Kashmir.