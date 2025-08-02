'Criminal Justice' director hints at possible theatrical adaptation
What's the story
Rohan Sippy, the director of the popular web series Criminal Justice, has hinted at a possible theatrical adaptation of the show. In an interview with OTTPlay, he said that such a move would be "very smart" if they found the right story for it. "It's not ruled out at all," he added. The fourth season of Criminal Justice was recently released on JioHotstar.
Director's vision
Sippy's take on potential film adaptation
Sippy said, "I think it's a very smart way to go if you find the right story for a theatrical version." "You know, in the West, they have done it many times." "So, I think there is definitely an opportunity to do it, and we see films like Jolly LLB and all have had success where you similarly get a very interesting lawyer character."
Future plans
'Would love to explore that': Sippy on this idea
Sippy expressed his desire to explore this idea further. He said, "So I would love to explore that if there's all the cards. I think that's a great, another way of keeping it going and bringing a different dimension to it." "So, please tell more people about it and hopefully someone in power listens." His comments come at a time when another popular web series, Mirzapur, is in the process of getting a theatrical version.
Show synopsis
Meanwhile, know everything about 'Criminal Justice' Season 4
The fourth season of Criminal Justice, titled Criminal Justice: A Family Matter, delves into the murder of nurse Roshni Saluja (Asha Negi). The prime suspect in her murder case is Dr. Raj Nagpal (Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub) and his family. The beloved lawyer Madhav Mishra (Pankaj Tripathi) takes on the case, revealing a web of secrets, betrayals, and relationships within the family. This season also stars Surveen Chawla as Raj's wife, Anju Nagpal.