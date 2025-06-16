'First Copy' trailer: Munawar Faruqui plays piracy kingpin
What's the story
The trailer for the upcoming series First Copy, featuring comedian-actor Munawar Faruqui in his acting debut, came out on Monday.
Set in 1990s Mumbai, the show explores the burgeoning demand for pirated movies through Faruqui's character Arif.
The series also stars Krystle D'Souza and Gulshan Grover. It will premiere on Amazon MX Player on June 20.
Trailer highlights
Arif becomes a pirating kingpin in 'First Copy'
The two-minute-11-second trailer opens with Faruqui as Arif, a street-smart youth who capitalizes on the growing demand for movies. He sells CDs at a fraction of theater costs, leading to his shady business empire.
The trailer also introduces Mahesh Kumar (Grover), the filmmaker whose films are getting leaked and sold outside theaters, hinting at a police investigation.
Actor's insight
Faruqui says 'First Copy' is an underdog story
Speaking about his role, Faruqui told IANS, "First Copy is an underdog story close to my heart. Playing Arif took me back to a time when films were a dream and a refuge."
"His journey is a mix of hustle, flaws, and ambition."
The series is also going to star Saqib Ayub, Ashi Singh, Meiyang Chang, Inam Ul Haq, and Raza Murad.