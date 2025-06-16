What's the story

The trailer for the upcoming series First Copy, featuring comedian-actor Munawar Faruqui in his acting debut, came out on Monday.

Set in 1990s Mumbai, the show explores the burgeoning demand for pirated movies through Faruqui's character Arif.

The series also stars Krystle D'Souza and Gulshan Grover. It will premiere on Amazon MX Player on June 20.