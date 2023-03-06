Randeep Hooda-Neena Gupta to star in 'Pachhattar Ka Chhora'
Actor Randeep Hooda announced his next project with the veteran Neena Gupta titled Pachhattar Ka Chhora. The film is touted to be a "quirky romcom" and is helmed by Jayant Gilatar. The actor took to Twitter to announce the film and revealed that the film went on floors on Monday. The cast also includes the adept Sanjay Mishra and Gulshan Grover.
More details of the upcoming film
The film is being shot in Rajsamand, Rajasthan and the muhurat was done in the presence of Princess Diya Kumari, MP of Rajsamand. The event was also graced by Gujarat MLA Rivaba Jadeja, wife of cricketer Ravindra Jadeja. The film is bankrolled by Kumar Mangat Pathak under Panorama Movies banner. Hooda promised a never-seen-before love story while speaking about the film in an interview.
AGE NO BAR?— Randeep Hooda (@RandeepHooda) March 6, 2023
Presenting #PachhattarKaChhora, a quirky RomCom with a TWIST!
FILMING BEGINS!
