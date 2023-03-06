Entertainment

'Tunisha would've fought for me,' says Sheezan Khan

Written by Aikantik Bag Mar 06, 2023, 12:01 pm 1 min read

Sheezan Khan spoke to media about Tunisha Sharma

Actor Sheezan Khan was finally granted bail last week after being in jail for 70 days. He was arrested in connection with Tunisha Sharma's death in December 2022. The actor spoke to the media after walking out of the jail. Khan was asked about Sharma and he said, "I miss her and if she was alive, she would have fought for me."

Khan's sister thanked everyone for their support

Khan walked out of the jail and hugged his mother and sisters. He spoke to Bombay Times and said that he understood the true meaning of freedom. He expressed his happiness after being united with his family. Khan's sister-actor Falaq Naaz said, "We will need some time to process this. Sheezan is finally out, and we are grateful to everyone who stood by us."

The duo broke up days before her death

Post Sharma's death there has been a significant amount of mudslinging by both families. Sharma's mother alleged abetment of suicide against Khan. He was arrested by Waliv Police. The duo starred together in Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul. Sharma was found dead in one of the makeup rooms on the Ali Baba set. They broke up a few days before her death.