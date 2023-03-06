Entertainment

Rapper Badshah stuns fans with body transformation; see pictures

Written by Tanvi Gupta Mar 06, 2023, 11:37 am 3 min read

Rapper Badshah shared picture of his body transformation on Instagram in which he was unrecognizable

Known for his upbeat hit songs like Proper Patola and Let's Nacho, rapper Badshah never fails to amaze his fans. This time, the netizens were left stunned after Badshah dropped a picture of his body transformation on Instagram. In no time, his remarkable physical makeover became the talk of the town, and fans stormed the comment section to appreciate all the hard work.

Badshah flexed his muscular arms in the recent picture

Social media is Badshah's best friend, as the rapper-singer never shies away from sharing fun pictures and videos from his personal and professional life. The commendable body transformation was seen in the recent picture in which he flexed his muscular arms while standing in a gym. The photo was accompanied by a caption that read, "Ya'll need work on your pen game though (sic)."

Fans conferred him with the title of 'Brock Lessner'

Badshah's fans and celebrity friends lauded the rapper's efforts and dedication toward maintaining a healthy lifestyle. Fans conferred him with the title of "Brock Lessner," one of the most divisive WWE superstars. Whereas, Bollywood choreographer Piyush Bhagat commented, "Earth Variant of Badshah." On Monday, the rapper posted another video in which he was seen grooving to his song Sanak while training in the gym.

Earlier, Badshah opened up about his weight loss journey

Undoubtedly, the admirable transformation has not been achieved overnight, but the rapper has really put all his efforts into making this happen. Earlier, he opened up about his weight loss journey on Shilpa Shetty Kundra's talk show, where he stated that after lockdown, when he went up to the stage, he had no stamina and his work requires him to be active on stage.

'I suffered from sleep apnea…'

During the same talk show, the rapper also mentioned that he suffered from sleep apnea. It is a serious sleep disorder in which breathing repeatedly stops and starts and happens due to age or obesity. The rapper stated, "It got more intense with time and it is dangerous. It is a major snoring problem. I had the problem, but now it is not there."

The singer-rapper revealed that he used to starve himself

The rapper who rose to prominence with his catchy tunes and eccentric style, also revealed to Shetty Kundra that he used to starve himself to lose weight. The rapper shared, "At first, I would suddenly starve myself. Due to our profession, we have a lot of bad eating habits. We don't even eat on time." Further, he added, "Now, I am addicted to salads."