Entertainment

Madonna's kids to join 'The Celebration Tour'; upset fans react

Madonna's kids to join 'The Celebration Tour'; upset fans react

Written by Tanvi Gupta Feb 05, 2023, 03:40 pm 3 min read

Madonna's kids to be part of 'The Celebration Tour,' netizens react

The "queen of pop," Madonna, has defined and redefined the pop-culture sphere over her four-decade career. Recently, the 64-year-old American singer broke the internet with her announcement of a world tour titled The Celebration Tour to honor 40 years of her career, performing her greatest hits. As fans rejoiced at this news, another piece of news suggests the tour will be a "family" affair!

Why does this story matter?

Madonna announced her upcoming greatest hits tour on January 17.

In recent years, the singer has attracted controversy for various reasons, including running late for her shows.

In 2016, her show in Australia's Brisbane was delayed by nearly three hours. Her 2019 and 2020 US tours sparked controversies over the same issue.

Now, Madonna's The Celebration Tour is attracting criticism even before its launch.

Madonna to be joined by kids on world tour

Reportedly, Madonna is said to be joined by all her six children on the upcoming world tour. A source close to the singer told Radar Online, "Lourdes, David, Mercy, Stella, and Estere will join their mom onstage, while her son Rocco will help design the tour." The source added that during the tour, Madonna would ensure that all her children get the VIP treatment.

Netizens react to Madonna's family affair!

However, the news didn't go well with netizens who stormed the internet and flagged that Madonna was enabling nepotism in the industry, by making the tour a family affair. A user tweeted, "This is what I call nepotism." Madonna was called out over the same issue earlier too. One user tweeted at the time, "Starts playing Madonna:* "This is what nepotism sounds like kids."

Know everything about 'The Celebration Tour'

The dates of the tour, which will hit 35 cities, were recently announced in a clip that paid homage to Madonna's iconic 1991 documentary, Truth or Dare. It will commence in North America on July 15 in Vancouver before winding up in Las Vegas on October 7. Then, it will move to Europe on October 14 and end in Amsterdam on December 1.

Take a look at Madonna's announcement

Madonna has just announced ‘The Celebration Tour’: 4 decades of music and her greatest hits!!



⭐ Watch the tour announcement video: https://t.co/e5BKBi8lvj

⭐ Full tour itinerary and ticket info: https://t.co/SMg2SqwAbk#madonnacelebrationtour pic.twitter.com/cgvbJJxI7t — Madonna (@Madonna) January 17, 2023

Madonna to present at Grammy Awards

Separately, the 65th Grammy Awards ceremony will be held on Sunday (February 5) in Los Angeles. The star-studded event will witness enthralling live performances, while comedian Trevor Noah will host the musical event this year. While the full line-up of performers at the upcoming edition is still awaited, reportedly, seven-time Grammy award winner Madonna has been invited to present at the coveted ceremony.