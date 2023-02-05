Entertainment

Rakhi Sawant's husband Adil Khan Durrani responds to cheating allegations

Written by Aikantik Bag Feb 05, 2023, 02:08 pm 3 min read

Adil Khan Durrani reacts to Rakhi Sawant's allegations of cheating on her

Rakhi Sawant is often in the news for various things. From her feuds to weddings to her controversial opinions, she has always been in the limelight. Recently, the Main Hoon Na actor accused her newly-wed husband Adil Khan Durrani of cheating on her. Now, Durrani has reacted to the allegations and penned a long note on Instagram Stories, accusing her of mistreating him.

Why does this story matter?

Sawant is known for her bizarre antics. From her hilarious videos to enjoying a massive fan following of over 9.9M on Instagram, the actor is always in the buzz.

Her alleged relationships have been fodder for the media, and she was part of Rakhi Ka Swayamvar (2009) too.

Her recent marriage to Durrani also grabbed eyeballs, but the mudslinging has now surprised her fans.

Durrani's reply to Sawant's statements

Durrani took to Instagram on Saturday and said his silence doesn't mean he has done something wrong, adding he respects his religion and women, which is why he hasn't spoken on the matter. He further stated, "The day I open my mouth and speak what I am going through and what is she doing with me she can't even open her mouth after that."

War of words between the couple

The mudslinging between the couple is still on as Sawant earlier said she does not want to end up in a fridge, referring to Shraddha Walkar's murder case. Reacting to this, Durrani said, "The way she [tells] I'll be in fridge even I can say I don't want to be Sushant Singh Rajput." He also stated that he has always stood by her.

Nice exit plan but not smart enough: Durrani

Calling himself a sensible guy, Durrani said Sawant was painting a picture of him as a person who came to Mumbai without a penny. He said, "Easy to tell he didn't come with 1 rupee to Mumbai. Hats off to you nice exit plan but not smart enough." Durrani claimed Sawant asked the media not to cover him as he would speak the truth.

Sawant's previous statement to media

In Sawant's recent statement to the media, she alleged that Durrani had another woman in his life, and the affair started when she was partaking in Bigg Boss Marathi Season 4. She didn't name the woman but warned she will disclose their photos at the right time. Sawant alleged that Durrani kept their marriage secret earlier and acknowledged it only due to media pressure.

Sawant coping with her mother's death

Last month, Sawant got out of Bigg Boss Marathi as her mother was on her deathbed. Her mother suffered from cancer and died at a Mumbai hospital recently. The funeral was attended by Durrani and Sawant's friends Rashami Desai and Farah Khan, among others.