Actor Siddharth alleges harassment by 'CRPF personnel' at Madurai airport

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Dec 27, 2022, 10:04 pm 2 min read

Siddharth took to Instagram and alleged that he and his family were harassed at Madurai airport

Tamil actor Siddharth has never shied away from standing up against unjust issues and is one of the most outspoken celebrities. On Tuesday, in an Instagram Story, he alleged that he and his parents were harassed by Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel at Tamil Nadu's Madurai airport. He claimed the personnel repeatedly spoke to them in Hindi despite being requested to speak English.

Siddharth alleged his parents were humiliated

In his Instagram Story, Siddharth further opened up about the unpleasant incident that he faced at Madurai airport. He stated that his elderly parents were also humiliated when the CRPF personnel were rude and refused to speak in English despite their requests. The Boys actor claimed that the whole act by the security personnel was to "show off their power."

Here's what Siddharth's Instagram Story said

Sharing a photo from the airport, the Jigarthanda actor wrote, "Harassed for 20 mins @ empty Madurai airport by CRPF. They made my senior parents remove coins from their bags!" "And repeatedly talked to us in Hindi after being told to speak English. When we protested, they said in India, this is how it is. Jobless people showing off power (sic)," he added.

Actor's Instagram post went viral

Reportedly, the security at Madurai airport is handled by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF). However, the Range De Basanti actor must have mistakenly claimed on Instagram that it was the CRPF personnel who harassed him and his parents. As soon as he shared the post, however, the news started making the rounds on social media, along with an image of Siddharth's Instagram Story.

What's up for Siddharth on work front

On the work front, Siddharth was last seen in 2021's Tamil and Telugu bilingual film Maha Samudram. He is currently working on Indian 2, which is directed by Shankar. Led by Kamal Haasan, the film is a sequel to the 1996 classic Indian. Indian 2 also stars Kajal Aggarwal as the leading lady, while Rakul Preet Singh also reportedly plays an important role.