'Pathaan' box office: SRK-led blockbuster surpasses Aamir Khan's 'Dangal' collections

Written by Tanvi Gupta Feb 05, 2023, 12:45 pm 2 min read

Shah Rukh Khan's 'Pathaan' crossed the Rs. 400cr mark in India on day 11

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's latest project Pathaan is ruling the box office like a king! Its earth-shattering records are testimony to the successful run of the film that was released on January 25. Setting new milestones day after day domestically and internationally, to date, the film has minted over Rs. 729 crore (gross) worldwide and crossed the Rs. 400 crore mark in India.

Why does this story matter?

Pathaan is not just a film but a celebration of Khan's comeback to the silver screen after a long hiatus of four years.

Fans who were waiting to witness his enthralling performance on the big screens contributed immensely to the film's massive success.

Despite the Bollywood boycott trends, Pathaan has revived the Hindi film industry from a dry spell at the box office.

'Pathaan' sails past Rs. 400 crore mark domestically

Helmed by Siddharth Anand, the spy thriller starring Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham reportedly recorded phenomenal box office collections on its 11th day, minting over Rs. 21-23 crore (India nett). With this, Pathaan's total box office collection now stands at Rs. 399-401 crore (India nett). This means the movie, in just 11 days, has smoothly crossed the Rs. 400 crore mark domestically.

'Pathaan' beats 'Dangal' to become highest grossing Hindi film

SRK-led Pathaan is simply unstoppable! In a new feat achieved on Saturday, the film has surpassed Aamir Khan's Dangal box office collections of Rs. 387.38 crore (domestic). With this, it has emerged as the highest-grossing Bollywood film. Now, the movie is eyeing to cross the collections of the Hindi versions of Yash's KGF: Chapter 2 (Rs. 434.7cr) and SS Rajamouli's Baahubali 2 (Rs. 510.99cr).

'Pathaan's' massive overseas record!

SRK enjoys a massive fan following all across the globe! In North America, the film turned out to be the third-highest Indian grosser, with a staggering collection of $12.40M. It surpassed Dangal's collection of $12.39M and Padmaavat which collected $12.17M. The top two contenders on North America's highest-grossing Indian film list are Baahubali 2, which collected $20.19M, and RRR which made $14.80M.

SRK decodes 'Pathaan's real collections for fans

SRK knows how to answer every question with utmost wit! On Saturday, when the actor did a Q&A session on Twitter, a user asked him about the real collections of Pathaan. King Khan responded, "5000 crores Pyaar (love). 3000 crore Appreciation. 3250 crores hugs....2 Billion smiles and still counting. Tera accountant kya bata raha hai (how much is your accountant saying)."