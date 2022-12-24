Entertainment

'Connect' box office: Nayanthara's horror flick inches toward Rs. 5cr

Dec 24, 2022

'Connect' was released on December 22

Lady superstar Nayanthara's horror film Connect opened with decent numbers at the box office on Thursday and maintained the trend on its second day. According to reports, the movie has so far collected close to Rs. 4cr. Despite mixed reviews from fans and critics, the Christmas weekend is expected to help it witness increased footfalls in the coming days. Read on to know more.

Why does this story matter?

This year, Nayanthara has had several film releases, including Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal, O2, and Gold, to name a few.

But none of the films worked out for the actor. While her recent Telugu outing GodFather, led by megastar Chiranjeevi, shined at the box office, Nayanthara's role was rather brief in it.

So, Connect's success is important for the actor.

Number of shows for 'Connect' is increased

According to Sacnilk, Connect raked in Rs. 2 crore on its first day, and on day two, it collected Rs. 1.65 crore. The film has a few strong points, which are helping it attract viewers as the number of its shows has reportedly increased. So, Connect should see better numbers over the weekend. The Christmas holidays will provide an added advantage for the movie.

Film facing clash with 'Avatar 2'

Meanwhile, Avatar: The Way of Water was released on December 16, and it is still witnessing good audience numbers. On the other hand, Vishal's Laththi was also released on Thursday, which is also giving Connect stiff competition. According to reports, Laththi collected Rs. 1.75cr on its opening day. Avatar 2, meanwhile, has collected more than Rs. 200cr in India so far.

All you need to know about 'Connect'

Directed by Ashwin Saravanan (Game Over, Maya), Connect also stars Haniya Nafisa in a lead role, while Vinay Rai, Sathyaraj, and Anupam Kher play pivotal roles. Manikantan Krishnamachary is the film's director of photography, Richard Kevin is the editor, and Prithvi Chandrasekhar composed the thriller's music. Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan have bankrolled the project under their production banner Rowdy Pictures.