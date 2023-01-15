Entertainment

'RRR': MM Keeravani bags LA Critics' Best Music Score award

'RRR': MM Keeravani bags LA Critics' Best Music Score award

Written by Aikantik Bag Jan 15, 2023, 06:51 pm 2 min read

MM Keeravani wins Los Angeles Film Critics Association (LAFCA) Best Music Score Award for 'RRR'

Noted music director MM Keeravani has added another feather to his cap as he picked up the Los Angeles Film Critics Association (LAFCA) Best Music Score Award for the much-acclaimed film RRR. This comes days after his historic win at the Golden Globe Awards in the Best Original Song category for the song Naatu Naatu from the SS Rajamouli-helmed magnum opus.

Why does this story matter?

RRR was in the buzz even before its release. The money-spinner was loved by viewers across the spectrum, and it became a rage in the West, too.

The film became a household name and received several international accolades, including Golden Globe Award for Best Original Song and New York Critics Circle's Best Director Award.

This LAFCA award is yet another feat accomplished by RRR.

Makers posted about Keeravani's win on social media

RRR makers tweeted about Keeravani—the cousin and frequent collaborator of SS Rajamouli—winning the prestigious LAFCA award on the film's official Twitter handle. The tweet read, "Congratulations to our Music Director @MMKeeravaani on winning the Award for BEST MUSIC/SCORE for #RRRMovie at @LAFilmCritics." Fans rejoiced at his win and showered wishes on Keeravani on social media. This marks RRR's second major award in a week.

Take a look at Keeravani bagging the award

Congratulations to our Music Director @MMKeeravaani on winning the Award for BEST MUSIC/SCORE for #RRRMovie at @LAFilmCritics !! 🎼 🎶 🔥 🌊 pic.twitter.com/mcylG0GdBM — RRR Movie (@RRRMovie) January 15, 2023

Accolades won by 'RRR' so far

RRR has won several international accolades. Besides the aforementioned awards, it won the New York Critics Circle's Best Director Award, Saturn Award for Best International Film, and Spotlight Award from the Hollywood Critics Association. It was named among the top 10 films of the year by the US-based National Board of Review. The film won the Best International Feature at Atlanta Film Critics Circle.

More about the magnum opus

RRR stars Ram Charan and Jr. NTR in the lead roles, while Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn feature in pivotal roles. It is a high-budget historical fiction drama film based on Telugu freedom fighters Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem. It is bankrolled by DVV Entertainment and has been shot by KK Senthil Kumar. RRR 2 is reportedly on the cards as well.